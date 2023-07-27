52.8 per cent of Mothers Have Used Cloth Diapers at Least Once for Their Baby: Mylo Survey

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 27: As climate change and environmental concerns continue to dominate global discussions, a similar trend seems to be catching up among young Indian parents. Starting with the care of their precious bundles of joy, many young parents are taking proactive steps towards reducing their ecological footprint. Embracing sustainability and mindful choices, eco-conscious parenting is on the rise as more and more parents seek environmentally friendly diapering alternatives for their babies. Consequently, cloth diapers, the trusted diapering allies of Indian grandmothers, have made a roaring comeback with innovative designs, built and features.

Surveying the growing trend of cloth diapering as a sustainable and eco-friendly choice for parents, Mylo- a leading full-stack pregnancy and parenting platform, recently conducted an online survey to gauge the diapering preferences of parents. The survey sought responses from 688 mothers and gathered insights and opinions from those who have either considered or embraced the use of cloth diapers as an alternative to traditional disposable options.

According to the survey findings, 87.7 per cent of mothers were familiar with the concept of cloth diapering and an impressive 52.8 per cent of mothers have enthusiastically incorporated cloth diapers into their baby's diapering routine. The findings showcase a clear shift away from conventional disposable diapers, as more parents recognize the environmental impact of single-use products and the benefits of reusable diapers.

In response to the survey findings, Shaveta Gupta, the Head of Content & Community at Mylo, commented, “With parenting, comes a great responsibility to choose the best care for one’s children, including safe diapering options. And it’s heartening to see this wave of eco-consciousness surging among young Indian parents. Our survey proudly reveals that more than half of mothers have explored the use of cloth diapers for their little ones.”

“It is evident that eco-conscious parenting has become a powerful driving force for change in the parenting landscape. And with India’s first Oeko-Tex Certified Cloth Diapers, Mylo finds itself at the helm of this change, proving that together, we can weave a greener and brighter future for generations to come,” she further added.

The survey also asked mothers to reveal the factors influencing this switch to cloth diapers from disposable diapers. Being reusable, chemical-free, less likely to cause rashes, cheaper in the long run and not ending up in a landfill were the most prominent reasons listed by the survey participants. And while cloth diapers are fast dethroning disposable diapers as parents’ numero uno diapering choice, Mylo is fast emerging as parents’ brand of trust. 80.2 per cent of the mothers preferred buying cloth diapers from Mylo when it comes to safe diapering solutions.

While cloth diapering is becoming synonymous with safe diapering, disposable diapers continue to be a staple in many households. Seeking to understand the reasons for the continued relevance of disposable diapers, Mylo questioned survey participants to list the factors for their preference. Easy availability, super-absorbent, leakage and spill protection, and changing convenience while traveling were some of the reasons why some parents still prefer to use disposable diaper pants.

The survey further uncovered the concerns and hesitations new mothers have with regard to using cloth diapers which included high initial expenses, special washing, low absorbency and less hygiene. The survey participants also listed some of the early challenges they faced with cloth diapering such as accidental spills, frequent changing, low absorbency, washing and inconvenience while traveling. Despite the concerns and challenges related to cloth diapers, it is evident their benefits for babies and the planet clearly outweigh their shortcomings.

The findings of the survey clearly indicate a significant rise in eco-conscious parenting practice. This shift towards more sustainable options not only benefits the environment but also promotes healthier choices for their children. As one moves forward, it is encouraging to witness the positive impact that small changes in parenting choices can have on the planet's future. Mylo is committed to support and inspire parents on their journey towards sustainable parenting.

