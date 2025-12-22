60 pc GCC bases operate from green-certified Grade A flex centres in India: Report

New Delhi, Dec 22 About 62 per cent of global capability centre (GCC) bases operating within flex spaces in India are located in green-certified centres, while an even higher 85 per cent function from grade-A buildings, a new report showed on Monday.

Across the top seven cities, 42 per cent of flex centres are green-certified, and 69 per cent are located in premium grade-A buildings, said the report by Vestian.

According to Vestian Research, India currently hosts over 1,750 GCC companies with nearly 3,800 bases, resulting in a demand for more than 40 per cent of the total office space over the past two years.

As per the report, more than 475 out of the 1,400 flex centres across major tier 1 cities currently host GCC bases.

“As India’s GCC landscape continues to evolve, flex operators will remain indispensable partners — offering flexibility, faster speed to market, and enterprise-grade infrastructure that global companies require, to scale efficiently in a highly competitive market,” said Shrinivas Rao, FRICS, CEO, Vestian.

Peripheral Business Districts (PBD) have emerged as preferred locations for GCC expansion compared to central city areas.

These zones offer strong connectivity, competitive pricing, better scalability, and larger office campuses — factors that appeal to rapidly growing global enterprises.

Reflecting this shift, 77 per cent of the flex area occupied by GCC bases is located in peripheral regions, compared with 61 per cent of the overall flex stock, the report noted.

Driven by strong demand from GCCs, India’s flex ecosystem has expanded to 82.3 million square feet spread across nearly 1,400 centres in the top seven cities.

However, the market continues to remain consolidated, with the top 10 operators controlling 67 per cent of the total stock. Bengaluru leads with 33.2 per cent share of the country’s flex stock, followed by Delhi-NCR at 20.4 per cent and Pune at 14.7 per cent.

India’s flex stock is projected to exceed 100 mn sq ft across tier 1 cities by 2026 as flex operators expand and upgrade their portfolios to effectively accommodate the growing demand from Global Capability Centres, said Rao.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor