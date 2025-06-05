70% Faster Hip Replacement Recovery in India: Dr Supreet Bajwa Champions Direct Anterior Approach

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: The Direct Anterior Approach (DAA)a minimally invasive hip replacement techniqueis transforming orthopedic care in India, led by Dr Supreet Bajwa, an Australia-trained orthopedic surgeon and one of the few specialists in the country performing this advanced, muscle-sparing procedure.

Unlike traditional hip replacements that involve cutting through major muscles and tendons, DAA navigates between natural muscle planes, resulting in no muscle cuts. This key advantage allows patients to experience up to 70% faster recovery, less post-operative pain, and greater long-term mobility.

"DAA is a paradigm shift in joint replacement," says Dr Bajwa. "It lets patients walk the same day and, importantly, resume culturally relevant movements like using Indian toilets and sitting on the floortasks nearly impossible after conventional surgery."

The success stories speak for themselves. Nishant, a hemophilia patient from Canada, was back to cycling and weightlifting within ten days. Minesh, a 32-year-old with Down syndrome, could sit cross-legged the same day of his surgeryhighlighting the technique's ability to support patients across complex medical needs.

Even senior citizens benefit significantly. Eighty-five-year-old Badrunisha, who had a hip fracture, walked independently by evening after her operationan outcome that defies the limitations of traditional methods.

The demand for such advanced techniques is rising, especially with the spike in Avascular Necrosis (AVN) cases linked to post-COVID steroid use. "AVN requires early action," Dr Bajwa explains. "DAA lets us preserve the hip joint's integrity while ensuring faster, safer recovery."

With over 1,00,000 hip replacements performed annually in India, Dr Bajwa's work is not just innovativeit's essential. By combining global surgical expertise with an understanding of Indian patient needs, he is setting a new standard in orthopedic care.

From sitting cross-legged to squatting comfortably, the DAA technique restores both mobility and dignityoffering patients a return to the life they knew.

For more, visit www.supreetbajwa.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor