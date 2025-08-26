9 LINKS Launches Turnover Intent Questionnaire (TIQ): Revolutionary Psychometric Tool Predicts Employee Departure Risk Before It's Too Late

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 26: As organizations grappled with record-high voluntary turnover rates costing companies an average of $15,000 per departed employee, 9 LINKS, a pioneer in psychometric assessments, announced the launch of its groundbreaking Turnover Intent Questionnaire (TIQ). This specialized psychometric assessment represented the first scientifically validated tool designed to predict employee departure intent with precision and accuracy.

Beyond Traditional Satisfaction Surveys: A Predictive Approach to Retention

While conventional employee surveys measure satisfaction after problems emerge, TIQ takes a fundamentally different approach by identifying turnover risk factors before they crystallize into resignation decisions. The assessment leverages behavioral psychology and organizational research to detect subtle indicators that traditional metrics miss entirely.

"Most companies are playing defense with employee retention, reacting to departures after they've already lost valuable talent," said Dr. Nivedita Srivastava, Founder at 9 LINKS.

TIQ empowered organizations to take a proactive approach, equipping leaders with predictive intelligence to engage and retain high-performing employees well before they contemplated alternative career options.

Six Evidence-Based Retention Drivers

TIQ evaluates employee responses across six scientifically validated competencies that research demonstrates as primary drivers of retention decisions:

* Motivation Intrinsic drive and engagement with role responsibilities

* Organizational Commitment Emotional attachment to company's mission and values

* Adaptability Resilience and flexibility in dynamic work environments

* Work-Life Integration Sustainable balance between professional and personal demands

* Career Development Orientation Growth aspirations and advancement expectations

* Professional Optimism Positive outlook toward future opportunities within the organization

Quantifiable Impact on Organizational Performance

Early adopters of TIQ report measurable improvements in retention metrics:

* 47% reduction in voluntary turnover among identified at-risk employees

* $2.3M annual savings in recruitment and onboarding costs for mid-sized organizations

* 23% improvement in employee engagement scores following targeted interventions

* 6-month warning system for potential departures

Strategic Implementation for Maximum ROI

TIQ integrates seamlessly into existing HR workflows, offering:

1. Predictive Analytics Dashboard Real-time visualization of turnover risk across departments and roles

2. Individualized Action Plans Customized retention strategies based on specific competency gaps

3. Trend Analysis Historical data tracking to identify patterns and prevent future attrition

4. ROI Measurement Quantifiable metrics demonstrating retention program effectiveness

Market Availability and Implementation

The Turnover Intent Questionnaire is immediately available for organizations of all sizes. Implementation includes comprehensive training for HR teams, customized reporting dashboards, and ongoing support to maximize retention outcomes.

Organizations interested in preventing talent loss through predictive intelligence can access detailed information about TIQ implementation or schedule a demonstration by contacting 9 LINKS directly.

