A Blend of Heritage and Literary Excellence: 'Kanchenjunga Whispers' by Rea Oberoi Hits the Shelves

New Delhi [India], November 24: Elgin Hotels Pvt. Ltd., known for its heritage and hospitality, proudly announces the recent publication of Rea Oberoi's debut book entitled "Kanchenjunga Whispers: Legends and Tales from The Elgin." This literary journey offers readers a unique look into Darjeeling and Sikkim landscapes, where Rea, both as an experienced hotelier and a passionate mountain enthusiast, found solace during the early stages of the 2020 lockdown process.

Released on November 5, 2023, 'Kanchenjunga Whispers' serves as a tribute to Rea's late father, Brij Raj 'Diamond' Oberoi, an influential figure in the Indian hotel industry, and to take readers on an unforgettable Himalayan journey. Her father's success led to the Elgin group of hotels that became the author's home.

In her own words, Rea Oberoi reflects on the genesis of her literary endeavor, stating, "During the lockdown, my sister Aanyaa and I found refuge in Darjeeling, where we spent our time away from family. Amidst all the chaos, I found beauty in the mountains, which inspired me to show people another world within our modern surroundings. "Kanchenjunga Whispers" is more than a book. It is a way of honouring my father, who has been a steady rock throughout my journey."

Drawing inspiration from Elgin and all the people living within, Rea has created an intricate narrative that captures life in the Himalayan abodes. Through her efforts, this book attempts to reveal all its cultural richness, sacred sites, and legendary tales.

"Kanchenjunga Whispers" is now available for readers on major platforms like Amazon, Kindle, Flipkart, and various bookstores throughout India. The collaboration with Rupa Publications adds another layer to this literary journey, marking an important moment in Elgin Hotels Pvt. Ltd. and Oberoi's family history.

Throughout the narrative, Rea Oberoi takes readers on an unforgettable journey through sacred landscapes, wish-fulfilling places, and mystical myths of the Himalayas. She provides an insider perspective from the Elgin group of hotels as she tells stories of forest shamans, bodhisattvas, hidden tribes, gods, and goddesses residing within these mountains. Her narrative unfolds within a valley full of flowers; its ancient kingdom remains; sacred forests; magical caverns; and mythical monasteries.

As readers dive into "Kanchenjunga Whispers," they embark on an engaging virtual journey across the Land of Thunderbolt, rolling tea gardens, and the author's own Himalayan home. There are hair-raising accounts set against misty mountains as well as road trips into new realms that offer readers a glimpse of a world where visible meets invisiblewhere Sansar (the visible world) meets Moksha (the soul).

In conclusion, "Kanchenjunga Whispers" is more than a book; it stands as a testament to the intersection between heritage, nature, and personal introspection. Following in Elgin Hotels' footsteps, Rea Oberoi invites readers to discover Himalayan mystery while adding another layer to India's cultural and literary landscape.

