A First-Ever Party Experience: 300 Street School Kids Celebrate with Techno Be With You

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3: In a heartwarming initiative, Techno Be With You organized a vibrant celebration for 300 children from Pehechan Street School at the Community Centre, Sector 34, Noida. Designed to bring joy, creativity, and a sense of community, the event was a first-of-its-kind party experience for the young attendees.

The celebration kicked off with an engaging performance by artist Niharika, followed by a high-energy musical set by popular Delhi DJ Virat Munjal, who got the children dancing with mascots in an atmosphere filled with excitement and laughter.

To make the day extra special, a range of fun-filled activities was thoughtfully arranged for the children. From face painting and playful tattoo art to themed photo booths, superhero-inspired for boys and fairy-tale princess setups for girl, The day was packed with treats like popcorn, candy floss, cupcakes, burgers, and sweets every detail was curated to spark joy, imagination, and lasting memories.

Every child received a munchies bag, a balloon, and a personalized art kit as take-home gifts. The celebration concluded on a magical note with the release of 100 colorful balloons into the sky, symbolizing dreams, joy, and hope for the future.

"At Techno Be With You, we've always believed in music's power to unite and create joy. This event became a beautiful celebration where the kids danced their hearts out, and the happiness on their faces was the greatest reward for us. Their smiles truly said it all," said Anuj Mahajan, Founder of Techno Be With You.

This event marked more than just a party it was a celebration of childhood, creativity, and compassion, reminding us all of the power of community and the joy of giving back.

