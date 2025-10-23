A Global Honour: Ujwal N. Nirgudkar Felicitated by SMPTE for promoting International Standards for Advancing the Indian Film Industry

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 23: Renowned Indian film technologist Mr. Ujwal N. Nirgudkar, a veteran with over four decades of contributions to the global film industry, received the Citation Award from the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) on October 16, 2025, in Pasadena, Los Angeles, United States. The award was presented by Mr. Hans Hoffman, Past President of SMPTE & Deputy Director of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The honour recognises his remarkable contribution to advancing motion picture technology and his pioneering efforts to promote SMPTE technical standards for the benefit of the Indian Film Industry.

Mr. Nirgudkar's association with SMPTE dates back to 1993, when he became the first Indian to present a technical paper at the SMPTE Conference in Los Angeles. Over the years, he went on to present two more papers at SMPTE's global conferences in New York (1999) and Los Angeles (2002), each showcasing new and pathbreaking technologies from India. His pioneering research and innovations in green and sustainable film processing technologies have earned him widespread acclaim within the international film community.

He was the first Indian to receive a U.S.Patent for a new Film Technology, which he presented at the 2002 SMPTE Conference. A Chemical Engineer from the University Department of Chemical Technology (now called ICT), Mumbai, Mr Nirgudkar began his career at Filmcenter Laboratory in Tardeo in 1981. When Filmcenter transitioned into Filmlab, Goregaon, he continued as Technical Director until 2016. He later joined KPMG as" Chief Technical Advisor" for the National Film Heritage Mission, a ₹600-crore Government of India project under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, focusing on the restoration and preservation of India's cinematic heritage.

Throughout his illustrious 44-year career, Mr Nirgudkar has received numerous accolades for his groundbreaking work. He was the first Indian to receive a U.S. patent in film technology in 2002 and the first Indian to be awarded the SMPTE Fellowship in 2007. His patented green technology, which replaced hazardous chemicals in film processing with sustainable alternatives, was adopted by film laboratories worldwide, including Hollywood.

He took the initiative to start the SMPTE India Section in 2010, so that the Global Standards in Film & Television are made available to the Indian Film & Television Industry. His patented technology was also incubated at IIM Ahmedabad and selected for a Global Partnership Programme by the UK Government, during which the BBC invited him to consult on the restoration of their archival 16mm film footage.

He was the first Indian to be invited from India to the 'Production & Technology" Branch of the Oscar Academy in 2017. Mr. Nirgudkar was also instrumental in arranging the first-ever historic visit of the Oscar Academy President, Mr. John Bailey, to India in 2019, marking a new chapter of collaboration between the Indian film industry and the Academy. He has been a lifetime member of the Academy Awards Jury since 2017 and has served on the Academy's Science & Technology Council since 2020 & is currently Member of the Executive Committee

Speaking about the honour, Mr Ujwal N. Nirgudkar said, "Receiving the Citation Award from SMPTE is truly humbling. My journey with SMPTE began over three decades ago when I first presented a paper at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in 1993. Since then, the organisation has been an integral part of my professional growth and my efforts to bring Indian film technology to the global stage. This recognition is not just mine; it belongs to the Indian film fraternity that continues to innovate, evolve, and inspire the world."

With this recognition, Mr Nirgudkar becomes one of the very few Indians to be honoured by SMPTE, reinforcing his legacy as a global thought leader in motion picture technology. His life's work continues to bridge Indian innovation with international standards, leaving an indelible mark on the worldwide evolution of cinematic science and sustainability.

SMPTE, established in 1916, is a global leader in promoting standards for the Media & Entertainment Sector, with headquarters in New York & Sections around the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor