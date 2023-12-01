A Healthy Heart: The Best Gift to Give Yourself this Holiday Season

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 1: The holiday season is a time of celebration, joy, and giving. As we exchange gifts with our loved ones, it is essential to remember that the best gift we can give ourselves is a healthy heart. Taking care of our heart health should be a top priority, especially considering the prevalence of heart diseases in our country.

One crucial factor that impacts heart health is one's levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol or LDL-C. High levels of LDL-C, often referred to as “bad” cholesterol, can lead to blockages, increasing the risk of heart disease. High cholesterol causes 4.4 million deaths every year and is a major a risk factor for heart disease and stroke in both high- and low-income countries.[1]

Dr. Sameer Dani, Director, Cardiology Services, Apollo Hospital, Ahmedabad,“Routine check-ups and medical guidance are of utmost priority, particularly during holiday seasons. From my experience, I’ve observed that more than 50% of patients experience a hike in cholesterol levels, particularly during or after festive occasions. Heightened LDL-C cholesterol levels are a concern for many individuals, and during festivities, it’s easy to overlook monitoring it. However, this is precisely when you should pay more attention. Adhering to medical guidance and staying well-informed about your health plays an important role in assuming command of your journey towards managing cholesterol effectively.”

Cholesterol, unlike other heart diseases, does not show any signs or symptoms, which makes it a ‘silent killer.' So, along with enjoying your holidays, it is essential to keep a check on your LDL-C levels. Many holiday favourite snacks can be high in saturated and trans fats, which can result in fluctuation of cholesterol levels and increase your chances of heart diseases. Remember, prioritising timely screenings and regular conversations with your cardiologist can help you in taking care of your heart!

Here are some key points to keep in mind:

Understanding your LDL-C levels: Understand the difference between good (HDL) and bad (LDL) cholesterol and how dietary choices impact cholesterol levels. This knowledge will helpyou to make informed decisions. Having your LDL-C in control helps you to be more present in all your life events with every moment you spend with loved ones.

Medication: In some cases, lifestyle modifications alone may not be sufficient to manage high LDL-C levels. In such situations, doctors may prescribe medications. It is crucial to follow the prescribed medication routine and consult with your doctor to lookout for the most suitable treatment plan.

Talk to Cardiologist:It is even more important to speak with your cardiologist during this holiday season. They are your reliable resources for managing and controlling LDL-C levels so you may enjoy to the fullest. Do not forget to follow the prescribed medication routine and consult with your doctor to look out for the most suitable treatment plan catered to your unique health needs.

Prioritize Sleep and Manage Stress: Holidays being the favourite time for everyone, with all ourloved ones being around, we tend to give less importance to sleep. Playing cards or ludo with our cousins at night keeps us from getting the required sleep our heart needs. We mustn't forget the importance of a good quality sleep because our heart is not on a holiday.

Prioritizing LDL-C management through heart-conscious choices and healthy indulgence is the most meaningful gift you can give you and your loved ones this holiday season!

