Aarthi Scans and Labs Launches ‘Vital MRI’: A New Chapter in Preventive Healthcare with Full Body MRI Scans

New Delhi [India], August 29: Aarthi Scans and Labs, a leading name in medical diagnostics, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking new unit, ‘Vital MRI.’ This innovative service offers comprehensive full body MRI scans at an affordable cost of ₹24,000, empowering individuals to take proactive steps towards their long-term health.

Vital Full Body MRI aims to detect potential health issues at their earliest stages, including early-stage cancers, aneurysms, spinal degeneration, disc bulges, and abnormalities in the brain, abdomen, and chest. The scans utilize cutting-edge technology to provide detailed, high-resolution images, enabling early diagnosis and intervention, thereby improving treatment outcomes.

Unique offerings of Vital MRI are – Brain volume analysis, Liver fat and Visceral fat quantification by MRI and Calcium scoring CT to assess heart attack risk. Brain volumetry analysis, generating a ‘Brain Age’ report that compares an individual’s brain health to their chronological age. This valuable insight can help individuals understand their cognitive well-being and take proactive measures to maintain brain health and prevent dementia.

Vital Full Body MRI is now available at all Aarthi Scans and Labs facilities across India in Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Trivandrum. Individuals can know more about the scan and book an appointment through the company’s website (vitalmri.com) or by calling their customer education line (96423 96422).

“Similar facilities are available in the US through providers like Prenuvo and Ezra, but we are proud to be the first to offer this level of comprehensive and affordable preventive scanning in India. Most cancers, when detected in stage I, have very good prognosis and can even be completely cured with modern treatments. With Vital MRI, we aim to empower individuals to take control of their health and detect potential issues before they become serious” said Dr Arunkumar Govindarajan, Radiologist and Executive Director of Aarthi Scans and Labs.

About Aarthi Scans and Labs

Aarthi Scans and Labs is one of India’s trusted and largest medical diagnostics provider with 36 years of healthcare experience. The vision of Aarthi Scans' founder Mr.V.Govindarajan is “The cost to diagnose a disease should not make a patient poor, that their treatment becomes unaffordable”. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and patient care, Aarthi Scans and Labs offers a wide range of diagnostic services, including imaging, pathology, and specialized tests.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor