AbbVie's 10th 'Week of Possibilities' Unites Employees Across Asia for Community Impact

PRNewswire

Singapore, July 16: AbbVie employees in Asia participated in the tenth Week of Possibilities (WOP), the AbbVie Foundation's annual global volunteering programme, held in June and July. This unites our employees around the world with a single purpose to serve our local communities.

880 employees across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, India, Taiwan region, and South Korea came together to engage in services tailored to the needs of their local communities through volunteer initiatives. Projects focused on supporting vulnerable groups, children, seniors, and individuals with health and social vulnerabilities.

"Our people power the change we want to see in the world. Through Week of Possibilities, we're proud to stand alongside our partners across Asia to support the communities we live and work in, especially those who are often overlooked. Whether it's helping children, seniors, people with disabilities, or protecting our environment, every action brings us closer to a more equitable, healthier future," said Peggy Wu, Vice President, Asia, AbbVie.

In Thailand, employees focused on supporting students in a rural community with limited resources by rebuilding unsafe classrooms, providing lunches, and donating essentials. In the Philippines, volunteers contributed to food rescue efforts, preparing meals for communities with unmet needs and hosting a special Kasama Ka programme to raise awareness around food security and sustainability. The India team led a month-long series of engagements: organising a sports day for children experiencing homelessness in Mumbai, visiting a senior home for musical games and companionship, conducting art-based environmental workshops with children from low-income communities in Bangalore, and running a personal hygiene session at a children's home in Delhi.

In Taiwan region and Malaysia, inclusive events such as stage performances, craft-making, and cycling activities empowered individuals with disabilities through confidence-building experiences. In Korea, employees supported people with disabilities through community outings, pop art portraits, and eco-friendly installations at care facilities. In Singapore, employees fostered social connections with seniors and vulnerable individuals through creative activities and heritage tours, while also supporting environmental sustainability through waterways clean-ups.

"We are deeply impressed by the passion and dedication of AbbVie volunteers, who actively participated and joyfully accompanied the disabled. This companionship brings not only encouragement but also respect and acceptance. Every time the volunteers cheer for the disabled, they help our foundation in promoting a more friendly treatment for people with disabilities," said Li Shu Yu, staff member of the Eden Social Welfare Foundation, Taiwan.

Together, the WOP initiatives in Asia spanned healthcare, education, elderly support, environmental protection, and disability inclusion, reflecting the diverse needs of communities and the breadth of AbbVie's commitment. At the heart of every activity was a shared belief that health equity starts with local action and that everyone has equal access to the opportunity to thrive.

Claire Chin, Area Head, Regulatory Affairs, AbbVie, shared, "June has always been my favourite month of the year at AbbVie. This year's theme for AbbVie's week of possibilities is advancing health equity. A lot of people might think of health equity as hospital visits and other charitable events. But in developed countries like Singapore, we tend to take our clean environment for granted. Before we consider advanced technologies and treatment options to support health, we have to first fulfil the basic human needs of hygiene, good health, and a good environment. To me, that's where we can start to work towards creating a healthy living environment for each of us."

Launched in 2014, AbbVie's Week of Possibilities has grown into a cornerstone of the company's global culture, engaging employees in voluntary actions and an annual celebration of giving back. Powered in part by the AbbVie Foundation, the initiative rallies employees worldwide to volunteer and make a meaningful impact in the communities where they live and work.

You can view images of AbbVie's Week of Possibilities volunteer initiatives in Asia here.

Learn more about AbbVie's Week of Possibilities at www.abbvie.com/givesback and AbbVie's ongoing commitment to local communities in its 2024 ESG Action Report.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care - and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn,Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube..

About the AbbVie Foundation

The AbbVie Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to drive transformative change in communities worldwide so that everyone can live their healthiest life. We are committed to advancing health equity through innovative, community-led partnerships and through our employee impact programs around the world. For more information, please visit www.abbviefoundation.org.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor