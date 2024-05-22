ACCA Recognizes edZeb as a Silver Learning Partner: Leading the Charge in Accounting Education Excellence

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], May 22: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has recognized edZeb with its Silver Learning Partner status marking them as a leading provider of high-quality accounting and finance education.

The prestigious recognition reflects edZeb's commitment to quality education and its pioneering role in nurturing young talent into accounting professionals and paving the way for students for opportunities across the globe. edZeb's unwavering commitment to providing high-quality education and fostering a culture of academic excellence is further validated with the receipt of the elite Silver Learning Partner status from ACCA. With its extensive curriculum, experienced faculty, and creative teaching methodology, edZeb has consistently validated the fact that it offers its students who are aiming to build their careers in accounting and finance with holistic learning opportunities.

"We are honoured to be recognized by ACCA as a Silver Learning Partner," said CA Akhil Lyer, Co-Founder & Chief Learning Officer for ACCA and other Accounting Programs at edZeb." This accomplishment is a result of hard work and dedication of our faculties, mentors, and students who collectively strive for excellence every day. It highlights our commitment to providing world-class education and preparing our students to excel in the finance and accounting domain."

edZeb is now part of an exclusive global community of learning institutions that have proven their unwavering commitment to promote the high standards driven by 3 E's (Education, Experience and Ethics) set by ACCA for student participation, support, and guidance. With this achievement, edZeb further ensures its students that they will receive the best possible guidance driven by top notch quality and excellence.

"At edZeb, we firmly believe in the life altering power of education," said CA Amit Jugia, Co-Founder & CEO at edZeb." We are committed to providing our students with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to succeed in today's ever-evolving and competitive world. Our partnership with ACCA enables us to offer a globally recognized qualification that opens doors to a world of opportunities for our students."

With recognition in more than 180 countries, the ACCA Qualification is widely acknowledged as a symbol of excellence in the accounting industry. Additionally, students who choose to study ACCA Course at edZeb have access to a comprehensive curriculum covering a variety of subjects, such as business analysis, audit and assurance, taxation, management accounting, financial management, and financial reporting. Furthermore, edZeb follows the KICN (Knowledge Integrated with Corporate Needs) teaching methodology, which ensures that aspirants will get in-depth conceptual knowledge as well as an ability to understand real-life corporate situations. It helps students to become corporate sector-ready.

"Our aim is to prepare our students not only for their first job but for their entire career," said CA Akhil Iyer." We infuse them with the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to succeed in today's fast-paced corporate world. Our ACCA program equips them with the technical expertise, critical thinking skills, and professional decision-making ability necessary to excel in their careers, become thorough professionals and make a positive impact in the world.

In addition to a comprehensive academic program, edZeb provides a plethora of other benefits such as networking opportunities, career counselling, and tailored tutoring. The highly qualified teachers at the institution are professionals who consciously, by design, enhance the learning environment and train students for the challenges that they will encounter in the workplace by bringing real-world knowledge and insights into the classroom.

edZeb is making rounds in this industry by offering offline ACCA coaching in Delhi and online classes PAN India. The institute is excited to be persistent with its mission of excellence in accounting education and preparing the next generation of accounting professionals for success in the global marketplace as it celebrates becoming a Silver Learning Partner with ACCA.

So, get more information about edZeb and the programs they offer by reaching out to them and getting hands-on knowledge on the course you want to pursue.

