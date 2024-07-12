Achieving self-sufficiency in pulse production priority for country: Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi [India], July 12 : The central government is trying to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of pulses in the country, highlighted Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his review meeting of Kharif crops in Delhi.

"Achieving self-sufficiency in pulse production is a priority for the country" said Chouhan.

During the meeting on Friday the minister also expressed happiness over increase in area of pulses cultivation during ongoing Kharif sowing this year. The Minister noted that area under pulses have increased by over fifty percent particularly for Tur/Arhar.

He also reiterated that central government is committed to have 100 per cent procurement for Urad, Arhar and Masur in all the states and called for generating awareness on the issue so that more and more farmers come forward for pulse cultivation.

The officials also briefed the minister about the onset of monsoon, groundwater situation and availability of seeds and fertilisers. The minister stressed for the timely availability of fertilisers, both for Kharif and Rabi crops.

He also advised the department of fertiliser to ensure availability of DAP fertlisers as per demand of states.

The meeting was attended by the officials of Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare along with senior officials of the Ministry. The officials from Indian Meteorological department, Central Water Commission and Department of Fertilisers were also present during the meeting.

The government's efforts to boost the production include encouraging farmers to shift towards pulse cultivation. This is being facilitated through pre-registration initiatives by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumer's Federation of India Ltd (NCCF).

These pre-registration drives aim to ensure that farmers are well-prepared for the Kharif sowing season. In Madhya Pradesh alone, 8,487 Urad farmers have registered through NCCF and NAFED.

