Adani Energy Solutions registers record performance in 2024-25, net profit up 103%

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 24 : Adani Energy Solutions has ended January-March quarter and the entire financial year 2024-25 record high. The January-March quarter profit after tax rose 87 per cent to Rs 714 crore, as per a company statement.

In the entire financial year 2024-25, the profit after tax was at Rs 2,427 crore, excluding exceptional item of Rs 1506 crore. The net profit was up 103 per cent on a yearly basis, the company statement said.

2024-25 was a momentous year for the Adani Group company with solid operating and financial performance.

With its strong order book of Rs 59,936 crore in transmission, rising opportunities in distribution business and ramp-up in smart metering business, the company said it not only consolidated its position but is also fully geared up to deliver strong performance in all lines of businesses.

With a robust growth of 42 per cent year-on-year in total income of Rs 24,447 crore in 2024-25, which is highest ever is driven by the contributions from the recently commissioned transmission projects, robust energy sales in Mumbai and Mundra utilities and contribution from the smart metering business.

Profit after tax witnessed a sharp increase of 103 per cent year-on-year to an all-time high of Rs 2,427 crore, resulting from higher EBITDA, and aided by reversal of net deferred tax liability of Rs 469 crore in full year, primarily due to divestment of Dahanu plant in AEML and regulatory income of Rs 148 crore.

The company secured two new transmission projects - Navinal (Mundra) Phase I Part B1 and Mahan Transmission Ltd in Q4, thereby taking the new wins in 2024-25 to seven projects with a total project cost of Rs 43,990 crore and cumulative orderbook to Rs 59,936 crore.

The capital expenditure in 2024-25 has increased by 2x to Rs 11,444 crore, as against Rs 5,613 crore in 2023-24.

Adani Energy Solutions Limited, part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio and the largest private transmission and distribution company in India with a large smart metering portfolio, today announced its financial and operational performance for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

"AESL delivered strong operating and financial performance in FY25 backed by its distinguished ability to execute the complex projects, compete and outperform peers in the project bids and remain financially prudent at the same time. As we embark on the next fiscal year, the company remains focused on incremental project commissioning, significantly increase the meter installation as well as achieving operating efficiencies in all lines of businesses. The integrated business model and underlying power demand trends in our areas of operation are encouraging and complements our capital allocation policy. We are confident that the growth opportunity visible across all our business segments will help us further consolidate our market position. In terms of our ESG pursuit, we remain committed to sustainable business practices and continue to achieve feats," said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, is into power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. AESL is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 26,696 ckm and 90,236 MVA transformation capacity.

