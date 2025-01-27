Adani Total Gas added 28 new CNG stations, PNG connections by 28,677 households in December quarter

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 27 : Adani Total Gas has increased its CNG stations to 605 by adding 28 new stations in the just-concluded October-December quarter, the Adani Group company said in its quarterly earnings on Monday.

It expanded PNG home connections to 9.22 lakh, by adding 28,677 new households. Also, it has increased industrial and commercial connections to 8,913 with 167 new consumers added.

It has now a cumulative 13,082 Inch Km of steel pipeline network. During the quarter, its combined CNG and PNG volume was at 257 MMSCM, a 15 per cent increase year-on-year.

Coming to revenue from operations, it increased by 12 per cent, reaching Rs 1,397 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 272 crore.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter was Rs 143 crore.

Adani Total Gas (ATGL), India's leading energy transition company, continues its mission of transforming India's energy landscape through extensive infrastructure development.

Today, ATGL announced its operational, infrastructural and financial performance for the quarter and nine months ended December 2024.

"ATGL maintained its growth trajectory, focusing on customer centric approach and delivering a robust operational performance with a notable 15 per cent year-on-year increase in volume. Despite the reduced APM gas allocation, Team ATGL ensured an uninterrupted supply of CNG to our large masses of consumers by sourcing additional supplies of gas through alternative options," said Suresh P Manglani, ED and CEO, ATGL.

"The key to us is to calibrate the end prices balancing the affordability of end consumers and other stakeholders including profitability of the Company which is evident from our growth in the volumes of 15 per cent and EBIDTA growth of 6 per cent for 9 months period on YoY basis. We are striving to further accelerate development of PNG and CNG infrastructure across our 34 GAs, including the recently added Jalandhar GA in Punjab," said Suresh P Manglani.

Given its gas distribution, ATGL is authorised in 34 Geographical Areas. Of the 53 GAs, 34 are owned by ATGL and the balance 19 GAs are owned by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) - a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Total Gas Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Further, ATGL has formed 2 wholly owned subsidiaries namely Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) and Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Ltd (ATBL) for its E-Mobility and Biomass Business respectively. ATGL has also formed a 50:50 joint venture, namely Smart Meter Technologies Private Limited for its gas meter manufacturing business.

