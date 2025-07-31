Adani’s Ambuja Cements clocks 24 pc net profit growth at Rs 970 crore in Q1, revenue up 23 pc

New Delhi, July 31 Ambuja Cements, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, on Thursday reported 24 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 970 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26) — up from Rs 783 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q1 FY25).

The quarterly revenue crossed the Rs 10,000 crore mark, also up 23 per cent (year-on-year).

Starting FY26 on a robust note, the company recorded the highest quarterly sales of 18.4 million tonnes (MnT), up 20 per cent (on-year), along with the highest quarterly EBITDA at Rs 1,961 crore, up 53 per cent (on-year).

The company said its present cement capacity of 104.5 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) is well poised to achieve the planned capacity of 118 MTPA by March 2026.

"Our Q1 results are more than numbers -- they reflect a vibrant mood, a transformation narrative rooted in speed, scale and sustainability. We are delivering with focus on value, business optimiser, solution-focused premium products, rejuvenated supply chain and superior brand pull across key markets, aided by value unlocking from acquired assets," said Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements.

"As we march towards a 140 MTPA ecosystem by FY28, we remain focused on reimagining cement as a solutions-driven customer-centric business," he added.

Ambuja Cements is currently the 9th largest building materials solutions company globally.

“It’s pertinent to highlight some of our new business drives like Nirmaanotsav (in partnership with CREDAI), Gruhalaxmi, Dhanvarsha, Super Sunday programme and others have been very well received across the business stakeholders. Further, integration of Orient assets has been completed ahead of time, with good results from these assets. We have good visibility to sustain this performance and are well-positioned to lead the next phase of growth with a sustainable EBITDA," Bahety said.

Ambuja Cements was the lead cement supplier for the world's highest single-arch, Chenab railway bridge, a testament to superior product quality and brand trust. Through its purpose-built partnership with CREDAI, the company is powering the nation-building goals through integrated, smart, sustainable, high-performance, and future-ready solutions in housing, construction, and infrastructure.

"For FY26, we expect cement demand to grow in the range of 7-8 per cent backed by sturdy rural and urban demand, modest pickup in infrastructure spending and a steady recovery in housing and real estate," Ambuja Cements said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor