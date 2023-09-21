Additional story DLC for Resident Evil 4 out now, offers new exhilarating action and different play feel

PRNewswire

Tokyo [Japan], September 21: Starting today, September 21st, the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 4 brings new playable content in the form of additional story DLC "Separate Ways" which will take players behind the scenes of the main storyline. Additionally, the Resident Evil 4 base game is also now on sale for a limited time.

Additional story DLC "Separate Ways"

"The mission requires secrecy. Failure is not an option."

The DLC follows behind-the-scenes of main story from the perspective of Ada Wong. While maintaining the basic action experience from the main game, it will bring brand-new three-dimensional action gameplay and thrilling play feel that is unique to Ada.

Commemorative release trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBO511lW_3g

As a free update, new additional characters are now playable in the series' popular extra game mode "The Mercenaries".

Furthermore, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode, which features the entire length of the base game, will be coming to the PlayStation®5 version of Resident Evil 4 as free PlayStation®VR2-exclusive DLC this winter. Step into the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy and immerse yourself in a horrifying and harrowing rescue mission.

Resident Evil 4 now discounted for a limited time

In commemoration of Tokyo Game Show 2023, Resident Evil 4 is now on sale for the first time ever. The Steam version is 34% OFF until September 25th. With the additional story DLC "Separate Ways" becoming playable today, it is a good opportunity to pick up RE:4 for a discounted price.

Check out the Resident Evil 4 official website for details: https://www.residentevil.com/re4/en-asia/

The Capcom Online Program for Tokyo Game Show 2023

The TGS 2023 Capcom Online Program will premiere at 2:00 PM (UTC) today, September 21st showcasing the latest game information on Capcom's latest titles. Tune in and don't miss out on this program.

Official Capcom TGS 2023 Live Broadcast site: https://www.capcom-games.com/tgs/en-asia/online/

Product name: "Separate Ways"

Supported platforms: PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam)

Number of players: 1 player

Release date: 21st September 2023 (Thursday)

Trademark: ©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Official site: https://www.residentevil.com/re4/en-asia/

