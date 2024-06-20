Additive Manufacturing to facilitate advanced level of manufacturing efficiency, help capture new markets: Senior MeitY official

New Delhi [India] June 20 : Embracing Additive Manufacturing (AM) would facilitate an advanced level of manufacturing efficiency and help capture new markets in many sectors, a senior official said on Thursday.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan, who inaugurated the first National Additive Manufacturing Symposium (NAMS) - 2024 here, also said that efforts should be made to connect the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), Hyderabad with various other organisations engaged in this emerging technology to develop machines, materials, software or products to develop a robust network.

He said this will facilitate the industry more effectively so as to cultivate maximum benefit, besides, the realization of maximum AM business opportunities for the country.

The event featured the release of the Additive Manufacturing Landscape Report. An indigenously developed additive manufacturing machine was unveiled.

In his speech, Krishnan stressed that there are many sectors, where AM could be embraced "to facilitate advanced level of manufacturing efficiency and capture new market"

AM is a computer-controlled method of creating three-dimensional objects by depositing materials, usually in layers.

According to an official release, the National Strategy for Additive Manufacturing (NSAM), released in 2022, embodies a comprehensive vision aimed at harnessing the full potential of this transformative technology to drive industrial growth, innovation, and inclusive development.

So far, seven centres, dedicated to deployment and development of AM technologies, are serving as vibrant hubs by actively involving diverse stakeholders to invigorate AM ecosystem, while spearheading the advancement of pioneering technologies in manufacturing like, optical chip packaging, optical computing chips, electronics components, medical devices, food 3D printing and renewal energy products.

The NAMS-2024 has seen participation from diverse stakeholders such as from industry, academia and government.

