adidas Unites Mumbai's Dabbawalas in Support of Team India Ahead of T-20 World Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: With the T20 World Cup in full swing, the legendary Dabbawallas community from Mumbai came together with adidas to display their sportsmanship and unwavering support for Team India. Over 1000 Dabbawalas were spotted in the streets donning the adidas Team India T20 jerseys to showcase their love for the sport, rallying behind the team.

Video Link- https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7_CBtQyp2T/?igsh=NmYxenJhOWRodXE4

Famed for their impeccable lunchbox delivery service, the dabbawalas of Mumbai have always been a symbol of dedication and community spirit. Now, they are channelling this same fervour into supporting Team India, adding a splash of blue to the bustling streets of Mumbai.

In the second year of its partnership with the BCCI, adidas India recently revealed a fresh sporting look with the all-new three-striped T-20 jersey. As a true representation of our country, the new T20 jersey incorporates the HEAT.RDY technology with a tricolour collar. The brand has also introduced orange on the shoulders, giving a sporty appearance, ideal for the fast-paced format. The jerseys will be available on adidas stores and at https://www.adidas.co.in/cricket, along with last-mile delivery platforms such as Big Basket, Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, and Fancode.

As the T20 series approaches, the sight of dabbawalas in the adidas Team India T20 jerseys serves as a reminder of the nation's collective enthusiasm and hope. It's a testament to how cricket unites people from all walks of life, transcending their daily routines to come together in support of the Men in stripes.

