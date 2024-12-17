Aditya College of Architecture Awarded 'Best Architecture College' for Excellence in Education and Innovation

SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: Aditya College of Architecture, established in 2013 along North Mumbai, completes 10 years of imparting quality Architecture Education and stands as a revered institution for aspiring architects, known for its commitment to excellence in education. The college has been ranked No. 1 architecture college in the city, according to the Times Top Institutes survey of 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2023, thereby cementing its position as a leader in the field. The award was organised by The Times of India and was part of the Times Education Icons 2024 Awards.

Accredited with ISO certification 20001 and affiliated with the Council of Architecture and the University of Mumbai, it also takes pride in associating itself with esteemed organizations like the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Practicing Engineers, Architects Town Planners Association (PEATA), and Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID) itself on providing a comprehensive and immersive learning experience to its students.

Dedicated to creating an environment conducive to learning and growth, the college boasts an 8-story, state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to inspire creativity. Its air-conditioned classrooms and spacious atrium provide students with a comfortable and stimulating atmosphere. The institute features a well-equipped seminar hall, classrooms resembling amphitheaters, and studios equipped with state-of-the-art smart board facilities and laboratories, all fostering innovative learning approaches and encouraging hands-on experimentation.

With a strong focus on design and as per the new guidelines of NEP 2020, the institute offers a number of design-intensive courses like Fine and Applied Art, Interior Design, along with Architecture and Project Management that fall under the umbrella of the Centre for Excellence. These programs have achieved remarkable results, boasting a 100% pass rate. Notably, over many years, as well as just last year, three students from Architecture have secured positions within the top 20 of the university merit list, whereas the first three rankers for Bachelor's in Vocational Training are from the Institute, a testament to the college's dedication to academic success.

The college, to live up to its vision of global connect, consistently over the 10 years organizes its annual International Design Competition (IDC) and International Design Research Conference (IDRC), which contributes by way of an annual publication for the research fraternity. This highly regarded event attracts participants from around the world, fostering networking opportunities and facilitating the exchange of innovative ideas. With the participation of esteemed international jury members, speakers, and industry experts, students, professionals, and researchers alike gain invaluable insights and broaden their horizons.

To bridge the gap between academia and industry, the school regularly invites professionals from the architectural industry to engage with students, thereby over the last 10 years inviting the most renowned names of the fraternity. These industry experts participate in seminars, workshops, and formal events, providing invaluable insights and practical knowledge, thereby fostering these connections and ensuring that students are well-prepared for the demands of the real-world architectural landscape.

The college actively participates in social events, demonstrating its commitment to community engagement and environmental stewardship. Activities such as tree planting on Environmental Day, beach cleaning initiatives, and beautification projects in local areas to welcome G20 delegates exemplify the college's dedication to social responsibility. One notable event was the Borivali Design Fair (BDF), which serves as a platform for professionals and locals to connect, fostering a sense of collaboration and creative exchange.

The students have also achieved recognition at the district level, winning design competitions and showcasing their talent. These achievements highlight the college's emphasis on nurturing and showcasing students' creativity and innovation. The management is consistently striving to attract the best talent from the industry to train and mentor its students. By ensuring that students learn from experienced professionals, the institute creates an environment that fosters growth, skill development, and industry relevance.

Aditya College of Architecture serves as a hub for shaping the creative minds of tomorrow. With a focus on design excellence, strong industry connections, and a commitment to social responsibility, Aditya College of Architecture cultivates responsible and talented architects with an emphasis on technology and innovation in the coming decade who are well-prepared for the challenges of the profession.

