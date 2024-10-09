Advanced Agrovets Biotechnologies Private Limited Honored With Most Trusted Animal Health Care Products Exporter in India Award at National Quality Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: Advanced Agrovets Biotechnologies Private Limited was honored with the prestigious Most Trusted Animal Health Care Products Exporter in India Award at National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This esteemed event, organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the visionary leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, celebrates innovation and excellence across multiple industries, bringing together esteemed leaders to honor remarkable achievements and contributions.

Advanced Agrovets Biotechnologies Private Limited (AABT) is at the forefront of animal healthcare, harnessing the power of cutting-edge research to provide high-quality medicines aimed at promoting a healthier animal kingdom. With a prime objective of delivering result-oriented, need-based, and cost-effective solutions, AABT is dedicated to addressing the evolving challenges in animal health.

"After receiving the award, Dr. Vasu expressed his heartfelt thanks to his dedicated team and the animal health community, emphasizing that this recognition is a testament to their shared commitment to improving animal care."

The awards ceremony was graced by the presence of Padma Shree Awardee, Mrs. Raveena Tandon, who, as the esteemed Chief Guest, infused the event with an air of glamour and elegance, heightening the spirit of celebration and achievement. Numerous luminaries from diverse sectors were recognized for their exceptional contributions. The event was masterfully hosted by Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, a well-known personality, whose charisma captivated the audience. Among the notable winners, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited received the Most Trusted Housing Finance Company Award, while Smile Foundation was honored with the Most Trusted NGO in Child Development Award for their impactful work.

The event's success was made possible with the support of key partners such as Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

From a staggering pool of over 60,000 nominations, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. carefully selected more than 100 winners across sectors like Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tourism & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and

Spirituality. Additionally, the event celebrated outstanding talent from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and other influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has built a strong reputation for its unwavering commitment to recognizing excellence and innovation across various industries. In collaboration with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., a leader in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to raise the bar for industry recognition.

Established by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has become a trusted partner for businesses looking to strengthen their online presence and enhance brand visibility. Since its inception, the National Quality Awards (NQA) have consistently celebrated industry excellence and innovation. The first edition in 2023 was graced by Mrs. Sonali Bendre, while the second edition, held on 28th September 2024, saw Padma Shree Awardee Mrs. Raveena Tandon as the Chief Guest.

Throughout its journey, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has remained dedicated to recognizing the finest achievements in the industry, continually setting new benchmarks for excellence and inspiration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor