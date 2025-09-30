ADYPU Signs MoU with Indian Air Force to Foster Innovation and Technological Collaboration

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU), Pune, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Air Force, marking a landmark collaboration aimed at promoting research, innovation, and the application of technology.

The partnership, signed in the presence of Air Marshal Sanjeev Ghuratia and Air Commodore Gyan Deep Singh, is designed to merge academic excellence with practical defense applications, providing a platform for students and personnel to engage with cutting-edge systems and real-world challenges.

Through this collaboration, ADYPU will support the Air Force in the research and development of advanced systems, while also providing students and personnel with exposure to modern technological applications.

The partnership will enable the identification of problem areas and collaborative efforts to find solutions, ensuring that academic projects are closely aligned with actual defense challenges. The Air Force will provide problem statements to students, allowing them to work on projects during their academic sessions, while ADYPU will offer guidance on ongoing projects and innovations.

The MoU also emphasizes the development of niche technologies and solutions tailored for Air Force use cases.

Faculty, students, and personnel from both parties will participate in mutual visits to understand current technological trends and explore applications in modern domains. Students will also have opportunities to engage in Air Force innovation challenges through platforms such as Make, IDEX, and TDF frameworks, while innovators from ADYPU will gain access to incubation facilities at Air Force premises to nurture their ideas and prototypes.

Dr. Ajeenkya D. Y. Patil, Chancellor of ADYPU, said, "This collaboration with the Indian Air Force is a milestone in our journey to integrate academic learning with real-world applications. It will empower our students and faculty to contribute meaningfully to national defense while fostering innovation, problem-solving, and practical expertise."

Situated in Pune's dynamic DY Patil Knowledge City, ADYPU is a hub of innovation and academic excellence, offering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across engineering, design, management, media, architecture, filmmaking, and law.

Through this strategic partnership, ADYPU and the Indian Air Force aim to cultivate a culture of innovation, research, and technological advancement, ensuring that students are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and experience to meet the evolving demands of modern defense systems and national security initiatives.

