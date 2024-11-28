Aegis Investment Fund PCC Niveza to Invest Rs 25 Crores in Sealmatic India at Rs 636 per Share

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Sealmatic India Ltd, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: BOM: 543782) is pleased to inform that Aegis Investment Fund PCC Niveza has announced an investment of Rs 25 crores into the company. The preferential allotment involves the issuance of 3,93,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 636 per share.

For Sealmatic, this investment is poised to empower the company to accelerate its strategic goals, including the establishment of strategic business units in key regions such as the Middle East, Europe and the United States of America. Additionally, the funds will facilitate targeted investments in high-growth API markets mainly in India & Middle East and drive the development of advanced mechanical seals for defense and nuclear applications, which includes stern tube seals, primary reactor seals and API 682 4th Edition. These initiatives are pivotal for Sealmatic to strengthen its global footprint and also to compete effectively in international markets and other key areas of competence, which will result in long term sustainable growth and profits for the company.

Aegis Investment Fund, PCC has developed to become a strong investment partner in the Asian, emerging market region with a strong focus towards small and mid-cap, listed and unlisted, companies. Aegis Investment fund, PCC is currently managed and handled by a team with a proven track record in global finance services specifically in investments, banking, and asset management. Proactively managing different investment portfolios as well as constantly exploring different global business opportunities creating a positive venue for every respective client. Operating out of Mauritius, it gives them, and their investors, the advantage of being positioned in the middle of their geographical investment targets as well as an adherence to a strong and robust regulatory process. Aegis Investment Fund, PCC seeks capital preservation and growth in all market environments. Their total return strategy is based on rigorous fundamental analysis of the global financial markets, macroeconomic data and market trends with a particular focus on the convergence of emerging markets, thus targeting small and midsized, listed and unlisted companies with a minimum history of 2 years.

Umar AK Balwa, Managing Director of Sealmatic says, "The capital raised will be invested in expanding market and service/product capabilities in the Middle East, USA & Europe, which are expected to grow exponentially over the next 5 years, driven by the adoption of new technologies in the field of mechanical seals for critical API, Defense and Nuclear applications. Sealmatic, which already has a presence in the above sectors and regions, will invest in the value chain to become a dominant player, providing expanded products and services to oil & gas, refineries, petrochemical, defense, nuclear and other critical industries. We are excited to have Aegis Investment Fund PCC Niveza onboard and the investment from them will support the company's strategic expansion and growth initiatives into key industry verticals, with relevant technology solutions, including key leadership hiring and significantly expanding its sales and business development efforts in Middle East, Europe, North America and other emerging markets."

