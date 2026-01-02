AFCOM Holdings Inducts Third Aircraft, Strengthening Operational Capacity

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2: AFCOM Holdings Limited(AFCOM), (BSE - 544224), an integrated air cargo solutions company with operations across domestic and international routes, has announced the successful induction of its third aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the Company's fleet expansion and operational growth.

The aircraft was accorded a Water Cannon Salute upon arrival at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, highlighting the importance of this addition to the Company's growing operations. The induction strengthens AFCOM's operational capacity and supports its expanding network across key domestic and international routes.

With Chennai serving as a strategic operational hub, the additional aircraft enhances AFCOM's ability to meet rising demand for air cargo services across multiple sectors, including time-sensitive and specialised cargo segments.

Outlook and Strategic Direction

The induction of the third aircraft aligns with AFCOM's long-term strategy to scale its operations in line with market demand while maintaining operational efficiency and service reliability. The Company continues to focus on network expansion, customer diversification, and disciplined capacity deployment.

AFCOM remains optimistic about growth opportunities driven by increasing cross-border trade, evolving supply chains, and sustained demand for reliable air cargo solutions.

Commenting on the development, Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman & Managing Director of Afcom Holdings Limited, said: "The induction of our third aircraft strengthens our operating platform and enhances our ability to serve customers across expanding trade lanes. We remain focused on disciplined growth while building a reliable and scalable cargo network."

