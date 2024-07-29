After Wooing The Audiences In Theatres, 'Chal Zindagi' Is now Winning Hearts On Amazon Prime

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: When the road trip drama 'Chal Zindagi' was released in cinemas across India, the film was widely appreciated for its sensitive story and the way it was presented on the big screen. After its successful run in theatres and wooing the audiences with its great storytelling, 'Chal Zindagi' is now available on Amazon Prime video. Interestingly the film is now attracting audiences on the widely popular OTT platform too.

Directed by Vivek Sharma, 'Chal Zindagi' is not your regular road trip movie. It is based on the road trip taken by the four principal characters of the movie and tells their story in a very heart-touching and sensitive manner.

Starring Sanjay Mishra, Vivek Dahiya, Shannon K, Mita Vasishta, Vivaan Sharma, Rakesh Pandey, Vikram Pratap, Sandeep Gaur and Nishant Kumar in main roles, the movie connects with audience throughout the screenplay. The lead actor Vivek Dahiya's and lead actress Shannon K's performances are winning the hearts of audience. Sanjay Mishra as always engaged audience through his emotions and humours timing. Notably, child artist Vivaan Sharma's performance is widely appreciated by critics as well as the audiences who saw the film in theatres. While reviewing the film, critics wrote that the child actor Vivaan Sharma has shown a lot of promise while enacting his character and he has a great future ahead. Supporting roles performances of Gopal Sharma, Nirmal Chiraniyan, Ashok Vyas, Gazal Saini, Monu Sharma, Shaurya Syal were also widely praised.

Notably, Shannon K, an American singer and Hollywood actress, made her debut through 'Chal Zindagi' has not only acted in this film but she has also showcased her singing talent through five songs and along with duets with legendary Kumar Sanu, Javed Ali, Ravindra Upadhyay, Neeraj Shridhar and Vivaan Sharma. Vivek Sharma is not only the director of the film, but also the writer and lyricist of Chal Zindagi.

The multi-talented director Vivek Sharma says, "When we released the film in cinemas, we were quite sure that the audiences are going to like our film, but we never imagined that our film is going to be loved so much by the people. The overwhelming response from the audiences has touched everybody's heart involved with the movie. Music is composed by the extremely talented 'The Lost Symbols ' along with an engaging background score as well.

Now the film has been released on Amazon Prime. Those who were not able to watch the film in cinemas are enjoying the film on the OTT platform and appreciating our efforts to make such a tender story based on human emotions which are universal."

Vivaan Filmz Production movie and Panorama International digital release, Chal Zindagi, a drama adventure movie can be also watched on the BookMyShow stream app as well apart from Amazon Prime. So, what are you waiting for, if you are yet to watch the film, go and do it now!

