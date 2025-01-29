AGL unveils the Zero Reflective Scratch-Resistant Alvaro Collection: A New Dimension of Luxury Living

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 29: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), one of the largest Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brands in the country has unveiled its latest innovation - the Alvaro Collection. This groundbreaking series combines the perfect balance of strength, elegance, and functionality to redefine luxury living. Designed for discerning customers who value style and durability, this collection features zero reflective scratch-resistant tiles that are simple yet supremely elegant.

The Alvaro Collection, built on the advanced SICURA Surface and powered by GRITECH technology, offers an innovative and modern approach to elevating your spaces. Featuring textures like Verline, Carven, Wavy, and Roof Texture, this collection seamlessly blends style and functionality. Available in an expansive 600x1200mm size with an impressive 8.5 mm thickness for enhanced durability the Alavaro Collection is launched in 20 innovative tile series with a total of 76 stunning color and design options to cater to diverse aesthetic preferences. It's the perfect way to decorate your spaces while maintaining a consistent and harmonious mood throughout.

The Alvaro Collection is inspired by the essence of resilience and sophistication, embodying the strength and bravery associated with its name. It introduces an unparalleled elegance and functionality, ideal for modern interiors & exteriors that offers customers vibrant design options that cater to various aesthetic tastes and functional needs. Company invites architects, interior designers, and homeowners to explore the unparalleled elegance of the Alvaro Collection and elevate their spaces to new heights of sophistication.

"The Alvaro Collection is more than just tiles - it's a lifestyle choice for those who value sophistication, durability, and functionality," said Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd. "This collection reflects our commitment to blending aesthetic excellence with practical benefits, making it a perfect choice for contemporary homes and commercial spaces. With the Alvaro Collection, AGL continues to set new benchmarks in tile innovation, offering customers products that are not only visually stunning but also highly functional. These tiles are crafted to deliver exceptional performance, ensuring scratch resistance and a zero-reflective surface for seamless and luxurious living."

The company consistently pioneers innovative solutions in the tile industry. In 2023 also, it introduced the groundbreaking AGL AURA 360 Tile Visualizer - A Revolutionary Tool for Tile Selection, revolutionizing the tile selection process.

In a strategic move to elevate the AGL brand, the company has signed Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador and launched the "Premium ka Pappa" campaign. This partnership highlights the brand's commitment to excellence and sets the stage for an exciting future. With Kapoor's endorsement, the brand aims to expand its reach, particularly among the youth, advancing its vision of growth and connectivity.

Premium ka Pappa offers a glimpse into the premium lifestyle that AGL products bring into homes, with Kapoor himself showcased as a believer in the brand's innovative sophistication. AGL has become India's leading brand for Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions, offering tiles, engineered marble, quartz, bathware, and faucets.

About AGL

Established in the year 2000, AGL has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with Strength of more than 400 field force.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2023. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company owned display centres across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1530.6 crore in FY 2024.

For more information, please visit: aglasiangranito.com

