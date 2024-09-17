Ahmedabad University's Focus on Sustainability and Climate Action Recognised with Prestigious IGBC Platinum Rating

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 17: Situated in the heart of the fast-growing city of Ahmedabad, the Central Campus of Ahmedabad University is a thriving hub of biodiversity and sustainable innovation. Nestled within an urban environment, the campus stands as an oasis of greenery, home to a rich variety of flora and fauna, including 64 bird species, 22 butterfly species, and a host of amphibians and mammals.

In recognition of Ahmedabad University's focus on sustainable practices and climate action, the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has conferred the prestigious 'Platinum Rating' while certifying it as a IGBC Green Campus. This recognition places Ahmedabad University among a select group of universities setting benchmarks for sustainability and climate action.

The 'Platinum Rating' is the highest accolade conferred by the Indian Green Building Council, acknowledging campuses that demonstrate exceptional sustainability standards. This recognition reflects Ahmedabad University's focus on sustainability, which is centred on reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and promoting eco-friendly practices across the campus.

Ahmedabad University's sustainability initiatives include the installation of 615 kW of rooftop solar plant, generating 2.5 MW of solar power daily. The Arboretum project, initiated in 2018, continues to enhance the city's vital 'green lungs' with over 800 trees added to bring the total to more than 1500 trees in the Central Campus.

The University is committed to creating a zero-discharge campus. As part of this effort, all wastewater generated in the Central Campus is treated in a state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant. The recycled water is then reused for the HVAC system, flushing, and irrigation for campus gardens. In addition, the University's water management strategy includes advanced rainwater harvesting systems, featuring interconnected recharge wells. These wells are linked to an amphitheatre that also functions as a 2-lakh-litre holding tank for excess water during heavy rainfall, ensuring optimal water conservation. Collectively, these initiatives significantly reduce the campus's dependence on municipal water and contribute to sustainable resource management.

"Our vision of sustainability goes beyond the operationalit is integral to our teaching, research, and community engagement," said Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor of Ahmedabad University. "The Green Building Certification with a 'Platinum Rating' reflects our commitment to building a sustainable and equitable world, driven by the actions of our students, faculty, and staff."

Buildings across campus are designed with energy efficiency in mind, incorporating double glazed windows, insulation on top slab, maintaining indoor quality as per ASHRAE standards, LED lighting, and LEED-certified construction for upcoming projects. Waste management is also a priority, with initiatives such as student-led recycling, e-waste collection, and organic waste conversion.

"We are deeply honoured to receive Green Building Certification with 'Platinum Rating', which solidifies our dedication to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship," said Col Sanjay Gokhale (Retd), Registrar of Ahmedabad University. "The recognition comes at a time when the University has also improved its standing in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024, further affirming the global relevance of our sustainability efforts. Both accomplishments highlight our commitment to shaping a sustainable future."

These recognitions reinforce Ahmedabad University's leadership in climate action and sustainability, ensuring a lasting positive impact on the environment and setting an example for institutions globally.

Ahmedabad University is a leading private, non-profit research university offering students a liberal education focused on interdisciplinary learning, practice orientation, and research thinking.

The University has been

* Recognised by the Government of Gujarat as a Centre of Excellence.

* Accredited with 'A' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

* Awarded a 5-star rating, the highest awarded in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) for 2021-22, by the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG), Department of Education, Government of Gujarat.

* Awarded the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) International Award for Excellence 2024 for our University Centre.

* Recognised by the UGC under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, becoming one of the very few private research universities to have been awarded this recognition for select research universities.

* Recognised as a Highly Commended University for Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year in the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia 2023.

* Awarded the AACSB's Innovations That Inspire Award 2023 for its Foundation Programme.

* Awarded Gold Rating by the Indian Green Building Council for achieving the Green Building Standards at our University Centre.

The University, established in 2009, is rooted in the vision of one of India's finest educational foundations, the Ahmedabad Education Society, which was founded in 1935 by nationalist leaders. Programmes at the University range from bachelors to doctoral levels in humanities and social sciences, natural sciences, engineering, and management through its 12 Schools and Centres:

Amrut Mody School of Management | Bagchi School of Public Health | School of Arts and Sciences | School of Engineering and Applied Science | Ahmedabad Design Lab | Centre for Heritage Management | Centre for Inter-Asian Research | Centre for Learning Futures | Global Centre for Environment and Energy | International Centre for Space and Cosmology | Sahyog: Centre for Promoting Health | VentureStudio

An urban university, Ahmedabad promotes independent-mindedness and diversity across all dimensions of its activity and helps students mature into critical thinkers who are analytically equipped, practically oriented, and contextually aware global citizens. The University provides a contemporary educational framework that brings liberal arts, sciences, and the professions to engage together in creating new knowledge for addressing complex challenges of the society and in offering majors that merge the boundaries of disciplines to prepare students for the new economy.

