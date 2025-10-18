AI not fully translated to measurable gains: Prof Tarun Khanna

New Delhi, Oct 18 Highlighting the intersection of technology, education, and governance, Prof. Tarun Khanna, Jorge Paulo Lemann Professor at the Harvard Business School, said that India stands at a pivotal moment in its growth story, especially with reforms reshaping the education sector.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the NDTV World Summit in Delhi, he underscored the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence, noting that it is reshaping occupations across sectors, with education being no exception.

“As an educator, I believe we are still in the early days of understanding AI’s true impact. We need to carefully examine which skills can be replaced by AI and where human potential can be amplified through it,” he said.

Prof. Khanna added that while AI is being widely discussed, its real benefits have not yet been fully translated into measurable gains on the ground. “At a macro level, we are not yet seeing AI’s advantages reflected in the bottom line,” he observed, suggesting that a more structured integration of technology could unlock new possibilities for India’s youth.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the summit, he praised the leadership for setting clear national goals.

“PM Modi is very decisive. His aspirations for India, as articulated yesterday, are not just beneficial for the country but also for humanity at large,” Prof. Khanna remarked.

He added that guidance from the Prime Minister’s Office on initiatives, particularly in the Ministry of Education, reflects a focused and action-oriented governance model.

On the government’s proposed three-language policy, Prof. Khanna said he was not fully aware of its finer details but welcomed any initiative that introduces students to multiple languages.

“If it is meant to broaden linguistic exposure, I think that’s a great step,” he said.

Calling it “an exciting time to be part of India’s economic and social development,” he said global educators and institutions are increasingly looking at India as a space of dynamic transformation.

