Air travel made easy: Digi Yatra app crosses 10 million downloads

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 4 : Digi Yatra, India's pioneering air travel app, has achieved a significant milestone by crossing 10 million downloads. This remarkable feat underscores the app's growing popularity and its transformative impact on the air travel experience in India.

Digi Yatra, established in December 2022 is a Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI)-based ecosystem utilising facial biometric technology for contactless and seamless passenger processing at airports, delivering privacy-protecting and efficient travel experiences across 24 airports in India.

It has facilitated more than 45 million seamless journeys to date, providing a smooth experience for numerous travellers. With nearly 10 million users and an impressive daily average of 30,000 app downloads, the platform is setting benchmarks in digital travel solutions.

Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, said, "10 million user milestone reflects the trust and confidence that our users have placed in us. Our efforts, including the 'd-KYC' campaign initiative, helped us drive growth in 2024.

He added, "We aim to maintain the momentum of innovation, privacy, and evolution of the passenger experience to achieve even greater breakthroughs in the future. Our partnership with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the IATA One-ID X Digi Yatra for enablement of Digi Yatra for International flow will drive further growth in 2025."

Digi Yatra has ambitious plans for 2025. The platform intends to support all 22 official Indian languages, breaking language barriers and ensuring every traveller can confidently navigate airport processes in a language of their choice.

Digi Yatra also aims to conduct an international pilot project, enabling foreign passengers with electronic passports (e-passports) to experience its seamless ecosystem.

With operations spanning 24 airports across India and serving about 10 million users, Digi Yatra continues to revolutionize air travel while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security.

