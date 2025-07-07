Aisle Founder Launches Heyyy - A Link-in-Bio Social Network

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 7: Jamm Labs, the company behind community-first social innovations announces the launch of Heyyy, a first-of-its-kind link-in-bio social network that transforms static social profiles into active, intent-driven spaces for real-world connection.

Founded by Able Joseph, the creator of Aisle - India's leading dating app later acquired by InfoEdge, designed Heyyy to help users turn their online presence into meaningful opportunities. Whether you are looking for a roommate, co-founder, collaborators, or simply sharing passion projects, Heyyy bridges the gap between visibility and genuine connection.

Unlike traditional platforms that prioritize content, Heyyy is built around context. Through its innovative Contextual DMs, users can state their intent clearly, whether on hiring, selling, planning something, or just looking to connect. Every message comes with built-in context, eliminating awkward introductions and making conversations feel more natural and purposeful.

Heyyy also enables offline connection through its built-in event tools, making it easy to host house parties, meetups, gigs, or spontaneous gatherings. The platform simplifies planning with features like attendee management, chat, and privacy controls, all within one space. Users can also showcase who they are and what they are working on through shareable links, portfolios, and project pages - all housed in one sleek profile.

Once a Heyyy profile is live, users can share it across Instagram, X, LinkedIn, or any platform of choice. Followers are notified in real time when new links, updates, or events are posted, making engagement timely and relevant.

"Heyyy turns social media visitors into collaborators, clients, teammates, or friends. We didn't build it for attention - we built it for action. It's for people who want to create momentum in life, whether that's through creativity, community, or a spontaneous plan," said Able Joseph, Founder of Jamm Labs.

Heyyy is now available on the App Store and Play Store. Users can claim their link-in-bio, customise their profile, and start turning followers into a connected, active community.

Jamm Labs is a Bangalore-based startup focused on building social products rooted in intention and community. Founded by Able Joseph, Jamm Labs is behind platforms like Jamm - a social health tech app for offline group plans - and Heyyy, its latest launch focused on turning context into connection.

