AJIO announces Big Bold Sale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Fashion e-tailer AJIO on Wednesday announced its flagship event 'Big Bold Sale', which is powered by Adidas and co-powered by Superdry. The Big Bold Sale will commence on Thursday.

Customers got early access to the sale starting from December 4. In the biggest-ever edition of the Big Bold Sale (BBS), customers can shop across 5500+ brands offering over 1.6 million curated fashion styles.

The sale will see customers across 19,000+ pin codes in India from a huge selection of exclusive international brands, owned labels and homegrown brands with the best deals and offers across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, jewellery, beauty and personal care.

Customers can save big and get up to 50-90 per cent off across top brands and categories with an extra instant discount of up to 10% off on using ICICI credit and debit cards.

Exciting deals on brands like Adidas, Superdry, Nike, Puma, GAP, Asics, USPA, New Balance, Under Armour, Steve Madden, Tommy Hilfiger, Diesel, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, BOSS, Levi's, Marks and Spencer, Armani Exchange, Ritu Kumar, MUJI, SAM, Buda Jeans Co., Fyre Rose, Portico, Casio, Lakme, Maybelline and many more.

Vineeth Nair, CEO, of AJIO, said, "The Big Bold Sale has been one of the most popular sale events that customers eagerly look forward to edition after edition. Since the early access began, we've already seen a 40 per cent increase in orders over BAU. With the biggest of brands and the boldest of offers, we aim to delight customers this shopping season."

Shraddha Kapoor is back in the launch campaign film, this time with her father Shakti Kapoor.

The father-daughter duo takes the warmest corner in the viewer's heart as they flaunt the biggest brands available on AJIO. The 360-degree campaign will run across TV, OTTs, social, digital and print.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor