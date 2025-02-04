AKAL Information Systems Ltd. Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Excellence

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 4: January 25, 2025, marked a significant milestone for AKAL Information Systems Ltd. as the company proudly celebrated 25 years of delivering impactful technology solutions. From humble beginnings to becoming a trusted leader in the tech industry, AKAL's journey has been defined by a commitment to empowering people, communities, and society.

The name AKAL, meaning "timeless," embodies the company's vision of creating lasting value through innovation and purpose-driven solutions. Since its founding in 2000, AKAL has grown from providing IT infrastructure management and support services to a full-fledged software company offering e-governance solutions, custom software development, and launching TankhaPay, a SaaS-based HR tech platform. Over the years, AKAL has served over 1,000 clients across three countries and has successfully completed more than 5,000 projects. This journey has established AKAL as a trusted partner to government and corporate organizations, reflecting its unwavering dedication to quality and innovation.

AKAL's achievements have been recognized with prestigious accolades in the industry, underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation.

To commemorate this remarkable milestone, AKAL hosted a celebratory event that brought together its employees. The event was a joyous occasion filled with reflections on the company's journey, heartfelt gratitude, and a sense of pride in all that has been achieved together. Everyone enjoyed the celebrations, making it a truly memorable experience that highlighted the strong bonds built over the years.

AKAL's success stems from its ability to adapt, innovate, and focus on delivering value-driven solutions. Over the past 25 years, the company has consistently worked on transformative software projects that enhance public service delivery. With the introduction of TankhaPay, AKAL has further expanded its mission of empowering individuals and organizations by simplifying HR and payroll processes. The company's journey reflects a blend of technology, purpose, and a deep commitment to creating meaningful change.

Reflecting on this milestone, Sarabjit Singh, Managing Director of AKAL, shared, "Completing 25 years is a testament to the trust our clients, employees, and partners have placed in us. The single motivation that drove the inception of AKAL Info and keeps it going all along is to serve the higher good - serving the marginalized Indian society, including 450 million unorganised workers, by using cutting-edge technologies and services. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our clients, past and present employees, partners, and all those who have been part of our journey. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, and I am excited about what the future holds for us as we continue to drive change through technology."

As AKAL celebrates this milestone, the company remains humbled by its journey and focused on achieving its mission of serving society. AKAL strives to create impactful solutions that address real-world challenges through technology. The next chapter of the company's journey will see it deepening its expertise and working harder to achieve its goals. AKAL aims to continue unlocking potential and delivering solutions that drive meaningful impact for businesses and communities worldwide.

Looking back on its journey, AKAL is deeply grateful for the trust and support that have fuelled its growth. This anniversary is not just a celebration of the past but a reaffirmation of the company's commitment to making a difference through technology. Here's to 25 years of innovation, excellence, and impact - and to many more years of growth and success!

Established in 2000, AKAL Information Systems Ltd. is a leading software and business services company dedicated to transform Indian Human Resource landscape through technology & Innovation. With a mission to drive societal impact through technology, AKAL has served over 1,000 clients globally, delivering over 5,000 projects across diverse industries.

