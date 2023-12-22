Albatross Media Joins IAMAI Pioneering Innovation in Online Gaming Marketing

New Delhi (India), December 22: Albatross Media, known for its expertise in digital marketing for online gaming, has recently joined the Internet And Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). This is a big step for Albatross Media, and it shows their commitment to growing and improving how they market online games. Before this, they had successful partnerships with other big names in the industry like the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS).

Led by Imran Shaikh, Albatross Media is ready to make big changes in how online gaming is marketed. Joining IAMAI is a smart move. It might encourage other gaming companies to do the same, just like they did when they teamed up with FIFS and the All Indian Gaming Federation.

Everyone started talking about this partnership when Imran Shaikh tweeted about Albatross Media being part of the Indian Gaming Convention 2023 in New Delhi. His tweet showed a lot of hope and excitement for the future of gaming, something Albatross Media is really keen on.

Welcoming Albatross Media to the IAMAI community!



Discover the innovative world of digital solutions at https://t.co/wo0POAhCOP. Proudly joining as an IAMAI member, Albatross Media is set to make waves in the realm of creativity, strategy, and impactful digital experiences. pic.twitter.com/HLmPd7wj56— IAMAI (@IAMAIForum) December 8, 2023

Imran Shaikh is really excited about working with IAMAI. recently expressed his excitement on Twitter about Albatross Media’s new journey with IAMAI. His tweet read: “Thrilled to be part of the IAMAI community! At Albatross Media, we’re excited to bring our unique blend of creativity and strategy to the table. Looking forward to collaborating on impactful digital experiences and pushing the boundaries of innovation. #albatrossmedia #IAMAI.” This tweet reflects the company’s commitment to contributing creatively and strategically to the online gaming industry, while also emphasizing their readiness to explore new and innovative approaches.

IAMAI, which leads the online and digital services in India, is happy to have Albatross Media on board. They think Albatross Media will bring fresh ideas to marketing, especially for the fast-changing digital and gaming world.

Joining IAMAI is more than just a business move for Albatross Media. It’s about being part of a bigger plan to make online gaming in India better and more inclusive. With this new step, other IAMAI members can expect to see new ideas and growth, setting higher standards in online gaming marketing.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor