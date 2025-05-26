All subsidies should go directly to farmers' accounts: V-P Dhankhar

New Delhi, May 26 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said there will be a real increase in farmers’ income when every form of assistance, such as fertiliser subsidies, reaches them directly.

“The government is supporting farmers in every possible way — the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi is directly deposited in farmers’ accounts. Now, it’s important that all other aids also be deposited directly into their accounts, because this would be immensely beneficial,” the Vice President said.

He urged the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to release a comprehensive paper on the issue so that farmers can benefit to the fullest.

Addressing the ‘Agri-Industry Conclave’ at Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh, Dhankhar said, “In the United States, the income of a farmer's family is higher than that of an average household. One key reason for this is that farmers receive direct government support. In our country, there is a large subsidy on fertilisers, and many other significant subsidies too — but these are indirect. If all of these are given directly to farmers, my estimate is that each farmer would receive at least Rs 35,000 annually,” the Vice President said.

“Agriculture is not just an economic sector. It has deep ties with industry, and the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has taken the initiative of organising the agri-industry conclave. Half of our population is dependent on agriculture.”

Highlighting the economic progress of the last decade, Dhankhar said, “In the past decade, India has made a significant economic leap. We were in a very weak position globally. But there is great news — today, India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world. Whom have we surpassed? We’ve overtaken France, England, and Japan. Who’s next? Germany — and very soon, India will become the third-largest global superpower. You can see how infrastructure is rapidly expanding across the country.”

Emphasising the need to promote agri-entrepreneurship, he said, “Farmers must emerge as entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector. Our farmers must define what entrepreneurship means. I call them ‘agripreneurs’ — we need millions of agripreneurs in the country who will take the lead in marketing agricultural products, adding value to agri-produce, and leading in dairy, vegetable, and fruit production. It is heartening to see that society is now standing with the farmer. There are 730 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (Agricultural Science Centres) in the country and many institutions under ICAR — all of which are now alert and active.”

Praising the initiatives taken by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in the area of livestock promotion, Dhankhar said, “The steps taken by the Chief Minister, especially in the areas of dairy, livestock, vegetables, and fruits — we must aim to lead the world in these sectors. The day is not far when farmers will go beyond just milk — beyond curd, buttermilk, and even ice cream or rasgullas as new technologies will emerge.”

He also praised the valour of the Indian Armed Forces in carrying out Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

“Never before in world history has a Prime Minister sent such a strong message — from Bihar — to the globe, stating that those who erase sindoor (symbol of marital dignity) have no right to live on Earth,” he said.

“The resolve of India’s Prime Minister is like that of an iron man. Now, every citizen is filled with national pride and dedicated to the national interest, he added.

