Altaf Dadasaheb Shaikh’s Karmayogi Abasaheb Bags Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi [India], May 13: (Special Correspondent) – Solapur's own Altaf Dadasaheb Shaikh, now settled in Pune, has added another feather to his cap. His film Karmayogi Abasaheb, based on the life of late Ganpatrao alias Abasaheb Deshmukh – leader of the Peasants and Workers Party, MLA, and former minister – has been honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema.

The announcement has sparked celebrations in both the Marathi and Hindi film industries, with congratulations and good wishes pouring in for Shaikh.

Altaf Dadasaheb Shaikh has earned a distinguished name as a writer, director, and music director in Marathi and Hindi cinema. Karmayogi Abasaheb has already won more than 30 national and international awards and has performed remarkably well at the box office. Impressively, the film has also set several world records.

Even before its official release, the film was showcased at the Amsterdam Lift-Off and Crownwood International Film Festivals. It has been listed in the Guinness Book of World Records, High Range World Records, and the London Book of Records.

Notably, the film is scheduled to be screened on May 14 at prestigious international platforms including the Cannes Premiere, Festival De Cannes, and Marche du Film.

Some of the prestigious awards it has received include:

Bangalore International Panorama Film Festival Award

Third Eye Asian Film Festival Award

UK-Sydney Lift-Off Film Festival Award

Lahore International Film Festival Award

Sweden Finalist Film Festival Award

Crownwood International Film Festival Award

Bharat National Award

Special Jury Award

Tamizhagam International Film Festival Award

Golden Lion Film Festival Award

Western Europe Film Festival (Best Director), among others.

With the conferring of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Karmayogi Abasaheb reached yet another glorious milestone. The award ceremony took place in Delhi on May 1, 2025, in a grand event attended by esteemed dignitaries.

This prestigious honor has brought immense recognition to Altaf Dadasaheb Shaikh, with special accolades and appreciation coming his way. Also Special Recognition Award, Awarded by Sanskritik Kaladarpan

