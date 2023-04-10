Alte University offers 50 per cent scholarship to study MBBS in Georgia

New Delhi [India], April 10 (/SRV): Alte University (Previously known as Tbilisi Open Teaching University), a leading higher education institution, is pleased to announce a new scholarship program for students who wish to study MBBS in Georgia.

The program offers a 50 per cent scholarship on tuition fees for eligible students, making it easier and more affordable for aspiring medical professionals to pursue their dreams.

Georgia is a popular destination for international students who want to study medicine. The country's excellent medical schools offer high-quality education and hands-on training in state-of-the-art facilities.

Alte University is proud to partner with some of the best medical schools in Georgia to offer this scholarship program, which aims to help talented students from all over the world to access the best possible medical education.

The scholarship program is open to students who meet the following eligibility criteria:

- Must have completed their high school education with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in science subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

- Must have a valid score in NEET or other equivalent entrance exams

- Must meet the admission requirements of the medical school they wish to attend in Georgia

To Apply for the Scholarship-

- Interested students must submit their academic records.

- Entrance exam scores.

- The statement of purpose outlining their career goals and why they want to study medicine in Georgia.

Note: A selection committee will review the applications and select the most deserving candidates.

Ketevan Chakhnashvili, the Dean of Alte University's Medical School, expressed his excitement about the new scholarship program, saying, "We are committed to helping talented and deserving students to achieve their dreams of becoming medical professionals. By offering this scholarship program, we hope to remove financial barriers and make it easier for students to access the best medical education."

This scholarship program is a part of Alte University's wider mission to promote access to quality education and create opportunities for students from all backgrounds. The university has a long history of providing excellent education and support to students from all over the world, and this new scholarship program is just one more way in which it is fulfilling that mission.

If you are a student who dreams of studying medicine in Georgia and fulfilling your potential as a medical professional, we encourage you to apply for this scholarship program. With our support, you can access the best medical education and take the first step towards a rewarding and fulfilling career.

For more information about the scholarship program, please visit our website or contact our admissions team. We look forward to hearing from you.

