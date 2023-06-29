Amazfit launches Pop 3R Smartwatch Under 5000 Range

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 29: Amazfit Pop 3R, one of the best smartwatches under 5000, is ready to make its mark in India. Exclusively launched in the country, this classic round metallic smartwatch features a stunning 1.43" HD AMOLED display. With its standout Bluetooth Calling feature, the Amazfit Pop 3R is perfect for fashion-forward young professionals. Mark your calendars for the launch on June 29th, 2023, and get ready to order yours from Flipkart or Amazfit's official website (in.amazfit.com) and for INR 3,999 and special launch day offers.

- Available from Rs. 3,499 @ special launch day offer

- 1.43" HD AMOLED DISPLAY

- Bluetooth Phone Calls

- Classic Round Metallic Design

- Always on Display (AOD) with 12 Day Battery Life

- 24 hr Heart-rate, SpO2 & Stress Monitoring

On the occasion of the launch, CP Khandelwal, CEO of PR Innovations, the official partner for Amazfit, expressed his excitement, stating, "Amazfit Pop 3R transcends the boundaries of a mere smartwatch. It offers a glimpse into the future of wearable technology, redefining the smartwatch experience with its impeccable quality, innovative features, and sleek design. We are delighted to collaborate with Flipkart, a renowned e-commerce platform, to introduce this cutting-edge device to our esteemed customers in India. Together, we aspire to revolutionize how people connect and find motivation in their daily lives. Brace yourself to embark on a futuristic journey with Amazfit Pop 3R."

Price & Availability: The Amazfit Pop 3R will be released in two variants, featuring both a silicon strap and a metal strap. The silicon strap variant will be priced at INR 3,999, but as a special launch offer, it will be available for INR 3,499. The metal strap variant will be priced at INR 4,999, with a discounted price of INR 3,999 during the launch period. Customers can take advantage of the Amazfit Pop 3R launch offer starting from INR 3,499.

The smartwatch will be available for purchase on June 29th through Flipkart on www.flipkart.com/amazfit-pop-3r-smartwatch/p/itm0b1a783d167cc

It will also be available on official store of Amazfit India website at in.amazfit.com/products/amazfit-pop-3r

Amazfit Pop 3R - A Stylish Smartwatch loaded with Features for a better lifestyle

A stylish smartwatch packed with features to enhance your lifestyle. This sleek wearable combines fashion and functionality, making it the perfect companion for fitness enthusiasts who also value their personal style.

Ultra large 1.43" HD AMOLED Display - Featuring a classic round metallic display, the Amazfit Pop 3R boasts a vibrant 1.43" HD AMOLED display. With its high resolution of 410x502 and 330 PPI, this display ensures a clear and immersive viewing experience. The Always-On display feature allows you to personalize your watch with over 100 watch faces, giving you easy access to important information at a glance. The display's brightness of 400 nits makes it effortless to read even under direct sunlight.

Variants - The smartwatch will be available in 2 variants where one is with a highly glossy stainless-steel strap and the other is with silicon strap with 2.5D Glass making the watch look amazing every time you raise your hand.

Bluetooth Calling Feature - No more sticking to your smartphone all the time as the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth Calling Feature that enables users to make and answer calls using the smart wearable. The watch has a built-in microphone and speaker to support this feature. All you need to do is connect your smartwatch to your mobile via Bluetooth to ensure that you can always keep up with the important people in your life. One can see the Contacts, dial pad, Call History as well.

Music Control - Now play your favorite music using your watch with Amazfit's Pop 3R powerful Bluetooth functions. Enjoy convenient control of playback/pause, previous song, next song, volume adjustment all from your wrist.

100+ Sports Mode - The watch offers a wide Selection of sports mode with real time tracking analysis. It supports more than 100 sports mode to keep you fit. These modes include Cycling, Football, running, cricket and what not.

Blood Oxygen Monitor, Heart Rate Sensor and Sleep Tracker - Apart from being a style statement, Amazfit Pop 3R has a Heart Rate Sensor that monitors your heart rate throughout a day. In addition to this, the watch will provide warnings for excessively high heart rates. This has SpO2 measurement as well that measures blood oxygen saturation. The smartwatch also monitors the total sleep, light sleep, deep sleep periods, awake time, fall asleep & wake up time as well.

Menstrual Cycle Tracker - Keeping Women's health in mind, Amazfit Pop 3R tracks menstrual cycles so one doesn't have to keep a track and can concentrate on other important things.

Lightweight with up to 12-days Battery Life - Amazfit Pop 3R weighs only 35.6 grams without strap and when fully charged, one can practice all activities for up to 12 days, uninterrupted.

Additional Features - It also offers additional features like find my phone, find my watch, mobile camera control, alarm clock, stopwatch, and weather forecast. With SMS and call alerts, you can easily manage important calls even when your phone is not within reach.

The Amazfit Pop 3R is designed to provide a comprehensive and stylish wearable experience, with its classic design, extensive fitness features, and long-lasting battery life. It's a smartwatch that combines fashion and function to help you lead a better and healthier lifestyle.

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smart watches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

