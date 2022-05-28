Ambani family organizes 'Arangetram' for Radhika Merchant



Radhika Merchant, the future daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, needs no introduction. She often makes headlines for her relationship with Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Her parents, Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, along with future-in-laws Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are organising her Arangetram.

Photos of the invitation card have been shared on an Instagram page of the Ambani family. These are the invitation cards of Radhika Merchant's Arangetram (Bharatnatyam) organized by Merchant and the Ambani family. It will be held on June 5 at The Grand Theatre, Jio World Centre. The beautiful floral pink invites were shared by a fan page on Instagram.

Radhika Merchant is very close to the Ambani family. Radhika's name is being associated with Anant Ambani for a long time. According to reports, Radhika and Anant are engaged and soon both of them are going to tie the knot.

Radhika is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant. Viren Merchant is the Non-Executive Director of ADF Foods Limited as well as the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd. Viren has two daughters Radhika and Anjali. The Ambani and Merchant families share a special bond with each other.

