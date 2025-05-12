American Family Pioneers Revolutionary Education in Kolkata with Acton Academy

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 12: In a groundbreaking move that could reshape the city's educational landscape, the Roughton family has launched the first-ever Acton Academy in Kolkataa globally acclaimed model of learner-driven education. With only 400 applications approved out of 20,000 worldwide, their selection marks a monumental milestone not just for the family but for the future of alternative education in India.

Set to open its doors this academic year, Acton Academy Kolkata promises to offer a bold, new path for students and parents disillusioned with rote-based learning, ushering in a future-ready, passion-led model that prioritizes individuality, innovation, and purpose.

For Jake Roughton and his family, settling into the vibrant tapestry of Kolkata was a dream come true. Eager to immerse their children in a rich cross-cultural experience, their initial enthusiasm soon met with a significant hurdle: the lack of educational options that aligned with their vision for their children's growth.

Driven by the conviction that their children were "gifted and talented and capable of amazing things," the Roughton family sought an educational environment where these inherent abilities could flourish rather than be stifled. It was during this search that they discovered Acton Academy.

The concept of Acton Academy resonated deeply with their aspirations, and they quickly recognized its potential not only for their own children but for the wider community of Kolkata. "There are currently no alternative education options for those parents who are dissatisfied with the traditional method. We are sure there are other parents searching and longing for something more for their kids, but the option just isn't there," Roughton explained.

The core philosophy of Acton Academy centers on the belief that "every child who enters our doors will find a calling and change the world." This learner-driven approach emphasizes real-world application, critical thinking, and the development of individual passions and talents. It stands in stark contrast to the traditional model, aiming to equip children with the skills and mindset necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving future.

"It's time for education to prepare our children for the real world, and that's exactly what Acton Academy does. Acton Academy is education of the future," Roughton concluded. His words carry a strong sense of hope and anticipation for the positive impact this new educational venture will have on Kolkata. The arrival of Acton Academy promises to be a significant step towards diversifying the educational landscape of the city, offering a beacon of alternative learning for families seeking a more personalized and empowering path for their children.

For more information, please visit: https://actonacademyek.com/

