Ammucare celebrates 21 years of dedicated service to Bharat at a Grand Event in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 8: Ammucare, a prominent non-profit organization committed to humanitarian service throughout Bharat, will commemorate its 21st anniversary with an official event on November 9, 2024, at the OP Jindal Auditorium, New Delhi. Founded in 2003, Ammucare has consistently worked to uplift and support underprivileged communities across India, embodying the core values of compassion, kindness, and selfless service.

Under the leadership of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Mohanji, Ammucare was founded with the mission to foster kindness and inspire people to transition from selfishness to selflessness. Guided by principles of "humanity as the highest religion" and "non-violence in thought, word, and action," Mohanji established Ammucare as a tribute to his beloved daughter, Ammu. Over the past two decades, the organization has profoundly impacted countless lives through initiatives providing food, shelter, education, medical care, disaster relief, and animal welfare. Today, Ammucare operates in 21 states, continually expanding its reach and mission of compassionate service.

The anniversary event will be honored by the presence of Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Cabinet Minister and Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, as the Chief Guest. The event will also be attended by esteemed guests, including:

- Swami Goswami Sushilji Maharaj, Spiritual Leader

- Major General (Dr) G.D. Bakshi SM, VSM (Retd)

- Ambassador Venu Rajamony

- Dr Murthy Devarbhotla

- Ambassador Sanjiv Kohli

- Ambassador Prashant Pise

- Saikrishna Rajagopal

- Aparna Rajagopal, Founder of Beejom

- S. Naren

- Haji Syed Salman Chishty

The support and participation of these dignitaries underscore the community's recognition of Ammucare's impactful work and commitment to humanitarian causes.

The event will feature a special performance by the children of Mohanji Ka Aangan, an initiative under Ammucare dedicated to nurturing and empowering underprivileged children. The evening will also include tributes to Ammucare's volunteers, donors, and patrons, whose dedication has fueled the organization's ongoing impact.

Reflecting on the journey, Mohanji remarked, "Our story is one of love, resilience, and selfless service. With the continued support of our community, we are committed to building a brighter future for those in need."

This 21st-anniversary celebration invites the community to join Ammucare in honoring its legacy and reaffirming its commitment to a future of compassion and service.

Event Details:

* Date: November 9, 2024

* Venue: OP Jindal Auditorium, New Delhi

* Time: 11:00 AM onwards

For inquiries and additional information, please contact info@ammucare.org or visit www.ammucare.org.

