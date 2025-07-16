AM/NS India Launches India’s First CGL to Produce Ultra-High Strength Steel for Automotive Sector

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 16: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) today announced the commissioning of a new, state-of-the-art Continuous Galvanising Line (CGL) at its flagship plant in Hazira, Gujarat. This development establishes AM/NS India as the only company in India with a modern CGL line capable of producing Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS) with strength levels up to 1180 megapascals (MPa) – essential for exceptional safety, durability, and sustainability for evolving automotive applications.

This commissioning also marks a significant move for the company, which has been strategically implementing an ambitious Rs.60,000-crore expansion project to develop upstream, downstream, and other enabling facilities. Inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, the expansion project at the integrated steel plant aims at scaling up production capacity across a diverse portfolio of steel grades to meet evolving demands.

The new CGL is equipped with cutting-edge technology derived from the deep global expertise of its parent companies, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, and is set to bring a paradigm shift to the automotive sector, which has been largely reliant on imports for high-grade, specialised steel. It will manufacture Galvanised (GI) and Galvannealed (GA) coated flat steels, including ArcelorMittal as well as Nippon Steel's licensed products. These innovative offerings will provide excellent recyclability, high-formability, fuel efficiency through lightweighting, and enhanced safety – key requirements for modern mobility solutions, especially with India’s Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) Phase III norms coming into effect in April 2027.

Highlights:

New facility engineered to manufacture world-class specialised, high-grade steel for automotive applications, with strength levels up to 1180 MPa; to substitute imports

Modern unit part of the company's ambitious Rs.60,000-crore expansion project, inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister

Matching quality standards of developed nations, indigenously made products to meet both the current and future requirements of ‘New India'

Mr. Dilip Oommen, Chief Executive Officer, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said, “The commissioning of the first-of-its-kind Continuous Galvanising Line marks another defining moment in our expansion project, inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. This ambitious project's efforts are now coming to fruition, and we can proudly say that the new line and upcoming facilities are designed to produce steel that matches the quality of offerings currently available in developed nations. We are committed to providing the best-in-class products that the country needs as it progresses towards a ‘Viksit Bharat@2047' vision.”

Mr Oommen added, “With the constant support from our parent companies, we have set new benchmarks and further strengthened our ability to deliver world-class products, including the highest-strength steel ever produced in India to meet the evolving needs of the automotive sector. Indigenous production from this unique line will contribute meaningfully towards the country's self-reliance goal.”

The latest galvanising unit represents a significant leap in the company's downstream capabilities to expand value-added products' portfolio. The CGL will not only strengthen AM/NS India's contribution to ‘Make in India' and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives but also play a key role in enabling India's transition to next-generation steel, sustainably. By offering import substitute products, the company is striving to bridge the much-needed gap between domestic demand and high-end steel availability, thus enhancing India's competitiveness globally. This also aligns with the government’s efforts to encourage domestic production of value-added steel by creating downstream capacities through various initiatives, including the PLI scheme.

Featuring modern environmental technologies, the facility has the ability to considerably reduce CO₂ emissions intensity compared to conventional CGLs, underpinned by innovative waste heat recovery, advanced thermal energy control, regenerative electrical drives, and the use of electrolytic H2, among others. This will support AM/NS India's adherence to the Green Steel Taxonomy and broader sustainability goals.

The expansion project is progressing well to scale up the company's production capacity from the current 9 MTPA to 15 MTPA, with a goal of reaching 24 MTPA at its Hazira plant. This includes both upstream and downstream steelmaking capabilities.

Separately, the company will set up an integrated steel plant in Andhra Pradesh where it has already commenced the land acquisition process. Plans are also on track to set up integrated steel plants in Odisha, where the company has a significant presence.

In parallel, the company has sharpened its focus on accelerating the decarbonisation of steelmaking. It is integrating renewables into its energy mix, deploying energy-efficient technologies, and exploring a range of low-carbon pathways in alignment with India's climate goals.

ABOUT ARCELORMITTAL NIPPON STEEL INDIA (AM/NS India):

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world's leading steel manufacturing organisations. A leading integrated flat carbon steel producer in India, the company has a crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum with state-of-the-art downstream facilities. It produces a fully diversified range of flat steel products, including value-added steel, and has a pellet capacity of 20 million tonnes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor