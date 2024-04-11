Amoga, the Most Agile Low-Code Platform, Supercharges Sukham's Operations and Personalised Customer Journey, Accelerating Time to Market by 10x

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 11: Amoga, a leading provider of Low-Code development platforms, today announced that Sukham, a men's wellness company renowned for its unwavering commitment to customer experience, has successfully harnessed Amoga's platform to unleash internal agility, accelerated time to market by 10x, and craft personalised customer journeys compared to traditional coding methods.

Facing hurdles with manual processes and limited IT resources, Sukham sought a solution to accelerate development cycles, enhance operational efficiency, and prioritise a customer-centric approach. Amoga's intuitive drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components enabled Sukham's citizen developers to unleash their potential and build custom applications tailored to their diverse customer segments and individual needs.

Sukham's Project: Streamlined Lead and Order Management with personalized customer journeys

Leveraging Amoga's platform, Sukham successfully implemented an integrated Lead and Order Management System, achieving significant improvements in their business processes and elevating the customer experience.

Key functionalities of the system include:

* Lead Management System: Acts as a central hub for managing leads from all channels (omnichannel), providing a holistic view and facilitating efficient lead nurturing, personalised based on customer segment and behaviour.

* Order Management System: Seamlessly generates orders based on the status changes of leads in the lead management system, ensuring a smooth transition from lead to customer, while accounting for individual customer preferences.

Amoga's platform empowered Sukham to benefit from the following features:

* Order tracking and fulfilment: Track orders in real-time, ensuring timely deliveries and enhancing customer satisfaction.

* 5+ integrations with various platforms: Seamlessly integrate with Shopify, marketplaces, logistics and warehouse management systems, and accounting software, streamlining workflows and centralizing data.

* 360° management dashboard: Gain a holistic view of leads, orders, customers, and key metrics in a single, intuitive dashboard.

* Integration with WhatsApp and dialer: Enhance communication and collaboration with customers through their preferred channels, including WhatsApp and phone calls.

* Productivity tracking for a call-center: Track and analyse call center performance, identify areas for improvement and optimize agent efficiency.

Benefits achieved by Sukham:

* Reduced time to market by 90%: Delivered mission-critical applications in record time, going from months to weeks.

* Real-time status tracking and monitoring: Enabled through system integrations, providing improved visibility into leads, orders, and deliveries.

* Custom role-wise dashboards: Created for improved user experience and access control, catering to the specific needs of different user roles.

* Increased productivity and cost savings: Streamlined workflows and automated tasks lead to operational efficiency gains.

* Seamless scalability: Amoga's platform adapts effortlessly to accommodate Sukham's growing needs and future application development.

"Amoga has helped us to accelerate development cycles, enhance operational efficiency, and prioritise a customer-centric approach," said Vivek Krishna, CEO & Co-founder at Sukham. "Amoga's intuitive drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components enabled our developers to quickly build customer-centric web apps tailored to our business needs and seamlessly integrate with our current suite of apps."

"Businesses today need super-agile and affordable digital solutions to truly leverage the power of digital transformation," said Bishal Lachhiramka, CEO of Amoga. "Amoga is here to disrupt the business software landscape by empowering businesses like Sukham to build no-compromise enterprise applications faster and easier than ever before while keeping the customer at the heart of every interaction."

Sukham is a holistic men's wellness brand. They are committed to providing products & solutions based on Vajikarana that are consistent with modern medical science. They promise to be an open and non-judgmental platform that seeks to assist men via quality supplements, personalised counselling and holistic wellness regimes. They are renowned for their unwavering commitment to customer experience, constantly seeking ways to personalise the customer journey across all touchpoints.

Amoga is a leading provider of Low-Code development platforms that fuel businesses to build custom applications faster and easier than ever before. With its intuitive visual interface and pre-built components, Amoga unlocks the potential of both technical and non-technical users to create powerful applications without writing code. Amoga's platform is trusted by companies of all sizes across various industries to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and achieve their digital transformation goals.

For more information, please visit www.amoga.io.

