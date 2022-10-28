An EFFORT to build a STRONG NATION!

October 28: Indian Nutraceutical space is in a blooming stage and one of the newest entrants is True Pharm Labs (TPL), a company helmed by veterans of this industry from its inception stage. A time when sports nutrition was not even available as a category on Indian shelves. Times when using sports supplements was considered a sin or a wrong practice. We have come a long way now, and yet the industry is still at its nascent Stage. The team of TPL with its 20 years of experience in the fitness, nutrition & wellness space is ready to bring about great leaps in innovation, quality & science-backed formulas for the masses & elite athletes alike.

What makes us unique is the acquired adaptability and sustainability in the industry despite odds like the pandemic and the ever-changing & evolving needs of fitness/nutrition/wellness industry. Rizwan Sayed, founder of True Pharm Labs is known in the industry for his phenomenal chain of gyms in India which was known as Your Fitness Club (YFC). His background in brand strategy, marketing, and sales depicts his mindful but competitive approach because he is well-versed in nutrition & fitness industry, he has transformed and scaled brands into ace household names famous amongst fitness enthusiasts.

Rizwan Sayed YFC is the founder of many health and fitness ventures, with experience in managing teams of multi-million organizations. His background in the fitness and health industry as a brandpreneur depicts his mindful but competitive approach.

True Pharm Labs LLP (TPL) is a pioneering manufacturing nutraceutical & therapeutic products with its well-researched formulations & ingenious understanding of the human body and current innovation in the international markets of sports nutrition. The following three brands come under the umbrella of True Pharm Labs LLP (TPL):

STRONG NATION Supps, a range of macronutrients (powders) is a premium sports nutrition & wellness brand. Our goal is, to be honest when it comes to our ingredients & continuously upgrade the formula for better & more effective results. Our wide range of products include gainer, BCAA, EAA, WHEY protein, Multi blend protein, pre-workout and post-workout. A product range backed by science and true ingredients.

SUPES Compound MICRONUTRIENTS ( TABLETS / CAPSULES )

A product line with specialty formulations for wellness, healing & protection. An effective dosage of micronutrients is essential for the growth, protection, regeneration, & well-being of the human body. Supes compound has micronutrients specifically targeted for the well-being of different organs such as the heart, liver, and kidney. It also aids other body problems such as weight loss, liver care, sleep issues, heart-related problems, testosterone & fats. Most importantly, SUPES Compound is made with formulas that will work.

SNAC RITE – Healthy snacks, a product range made for healthy snacking options for weight watchers and health-conscious people. Launching with the first of its product as a protein bar, these bars come with delicious flavors such as chocolate, white chocolate, cookies, and red velvet.

SNAC RITE comes with an assurance of quality and clean options for healthy snacking. We are here to deliver the highest quality products and make a difference. Talking about the quality and packaging of our products, the manufacturing takes place at FSSAI and HACCP-certified places, which means it goes through a lot of quality checks and rigorous testing. All our products come with a unique seal which indicates that the jar was not hindered from within.

TPL is here to build a Strong Nation with its brand’s STRONG NATION Supps, SUPES Compound, & Snac Rite. TPL aims to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve through our products and to instill in the lives of people the value of health and fitness.

