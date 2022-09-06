AN EXTRAVAGANT/LAVISH AFFAIR: NISHA JAIN (DAUGHTER OF DR. MANOJ JAIN) TIES THE KNOT WITH RIDLEY VANN IN WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON, DC, September 6: It began like most love stories: boy meets girl; love ensues; family grants permission to the groom-to-be; and, of course, a lovely ring is offered with great fanfare and applause.

But this love story culminated in a multiphase celebration in multiple locations, with notable guests from all over the globe in attendance. Mr. Ridley Vann of Washington, DC, wed Ms. Nisha Jain of Potomac, Maryland, at Dr. Jain’s family estate in Potomac on Saturday, August 13.

The bride’s parents, Dr. Manoj K Jain and Mrs. Ritu Jain threw their home and grounds open to hundreds of guests, providing them with every manner of traditional Indian food, drink, entertainment and spectacle.

The ceremony itself took place at home, with Dr. Sharat Jain (the bride’s grandfather), her parents, Dr. Rohan Jain (her brother), Ms. Lisa Vann (groom’s mother) surrounding the couple, all in gorgeous traditional garb.

The evening before this wedding ceremony, guests enjoyed a Sangeet at the Grand Ballroom of DC’s legendary Mayflower Hotel. Friends, relatives, entertainers and musicians shared their stories, dances, jokes and speeches prior to a lively dance party accompanied by abundant, savoury food and drink.

Wedding guests were housed at the Mayflower Hotel as well. Post-wedding, transportation was arranged for guests to return and later be driven to the elegant Ronald Reagan International Trade Center for the reception. This lavish black-tie event echoed the Sangeet but excelled it only by lovely dinners served at the table; live and DJ entertainment; and the expected first dance by Mr. and Mrs. Ridley Vann; Father/Daughter and Mother/Son dances; speeches by friends and family. Dan Bernard, an award-winning radio & streaming host, writer and humorist, served as Master of Ceremonies.

All in all, the Jain/Vann wedding was a stellar event full of joy and celebration. The Jain family, including the bride, comprise the founding core of Human BioSciences, an internationally renowned advanced wound care medical device company founded by Dr. Manoj K Jain (winner of the Thomas Alva Edison patent award) and based on how to preserve the collagen molecule and manufacture collagen products for humans and animals.

