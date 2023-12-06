Anardana's Winter Culinary Extravaganza: A Feast for the Senses

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 6: At Anardana, we are thrilled to unveil a bespoke winter menu, a delectable response to the clamor of our cherished guests. In this season of chilly winds and festive warmth, we present a symphony of flavors curated by our Culinary Head Chef, Gaurav Raghuvanshi. These delightful offerings, are meticulously handpicked from the cold regions of India, promise to be a treat for your taste buds, catering specifically to your winter cravings.

The comforting aroma of Mutton Paya Shorba, the crispy perfection of Matar ki Kachori, and the rich succulence of Lucknowi Mutton Seekh Kebab. Our culinary journey doesn't stop there - embrace the heartiness of Sarson ka Saag paired with Makki ki Roti, accompanied by a side that adds a unique twist to this classic combination - the Jaggery Butter Foam. This specially crafted accompaniment elevates the humble Makki ki Roti to a new level, offering a perfect blend of sweetness and richness.

Moving on to the mains, savor the robust flavors of Special Dalcha Ghost, the perfect complement to the flaky goodness of Khasta Roti. Cap off your winter feast on a sweet note with the innovative Gajar Halwa Cheesecake Parfait, a delightful fusion of traditional and modern dessert concepts.

Not limited to just food, our Beverage Manager Manish, has worked his magic to craft a lineup of winter drinks that are sure to warm your spirits. From the inviting aromas of Special Mulled Wine to the comforting notes of Anardana Special Hot Toddy, and the exotic allure of Spiked Kahwa and Kashmiri Kahwa - our winter beverages are designed to complement the cozy ambiance.

These winter delights will be available across all Anardana outlets, inviting you to embark on a culinary journey that captures the essence of the season. Join us as we celebrate winter with a symphony of flavors, crafted exclusively for you by the passionate culinary team at Anardana.

