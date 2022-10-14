Anil Wadhwa: A social contributor

October 14: Anil Wadhwa has been a key player in India’s real estate industry development and a significant contributor to the country’s social development. He is a businessman and the managing director of Aashirwad Groups who has facilitated shelter for widows and senior citizens in the apartments built under the name “Shanti Bhawan” in Haridwar for many years. This has been a great contribution from him, as these people often do not have anyone to take care of them. He has provided a roof over the heads of many people who would otherwise have been homeless.

Medical assistance and financial support are also provided to people living in those apartments. Many residential and commercial projects are developed by Divya Aashirwad groups that have significantly benefited the people of India. Mr. Wadhwa is consistently working with several social organizations that work for the betterment of society. He has collaborated with different NGOs to uplift the underprivileged and has always been at the forefront of helping needy people.

Recently, Mr. Anil Wadhwa, Managing Director of Divya Aashirwad groups, met with Mr. Akhilesh Yadav, National President of the Samajwadi Party, to discuss the problems faced by farmers and women in the state. He assured Mr. Wadhwa that his government was committed to uplifting women and would take all necessary measures to address their problems. He also said that his government was working on several schemes to improve the lives of farmers. Mr. Anil Wadhwa also suggested the actions that can be taken to eliminate the problems faced by farmers and also concluded on different activities that can be taken to uplift the women’s community.

As a businessman, He has worked in the real estate development industry for over many years. In his lifetime, he has contributed to society by donating to various non-profit organizations and constantly organizing events promoting social awareness. The projects undertaken by the Divya Aashirwad group have provided employment and housing for the needy. Mr. Wadhwa facilitated the development of various trusts and foundations for societal development.

He has worked closely with the government and other organizations to bring positive societal change. He has been instrumental in organizing meetings with other social contributors and working towards providing accommodation to needy people. Many well-known personalities from his industry feel that his work has touched the lives of thousands of people, and he has made a difference in the lives of many.

Mr. Wadhwa’s participation to societal development is commendable, and he is truly an asset to the community.

