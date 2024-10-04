Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman & Founder of BNW Developments, Honoured with Icons of UAE Award

PNN

Dubai [UAE], October 4: Ankur Aggarwal, the chairman and founder of BNW Developments, a major realty company in the UAE, has been awarded the prestigious Icons of UAE Award, celebrating the remarkable journey of a boy from Delhi to becoming an international business tycoon. The award is constituted by the India Today Group and NKN Media. Sachin Pilot, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan presented the award to Ankur Aggarwal. Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, India was the guest of honour.

Known for his strategic thinking and financial expertise, Aggarwal has not only revolutionized the global luxury real estate space but has also played a key role in leading successful joint ventures and business initiatives across various sectors. This accolade recognizes his extensive contributions to the world of business and his ability to drive growth across industries.

BNW Developments recent expansion into Russia is yet another milestone, solidifying its presence on the global luxury real estate map.

