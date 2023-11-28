Another Industry Process Marvel from the Bestselling author Arvind Dang, published by Beeja House

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 28: In a world where business practices and ethics are under increasing scrutiny, the author Arvind Dang has unveiled a ground-breaking book that offers a fresh perspective on the convergence of profitability and ethics within organizations. The book, "Profitability and Ethics: The Key Ingredients for Business Success," provides a comprehensive guide that explores the intersection of profitability and ethics, providing practical strategies for business leaders and professionals to navigate this delicate balance. The author, Arvind Dang, brings in the rich professional experience of 40+ years in the Engineering and Real Estate Industry, making " Profitability and Ethics: The Key Ingredients for Business Success" a valuable resource for industry professionals, executives, and anyone interested in fostering a culture of ethics and responsibility within their organizations.

This book serves as a roadmap for business leaders and professionals to harness the power of ethical decision-making, leading to sustainable success and positive change in the corporate world. Within the pages of this book, the author delves into the intricacies of business processes, meticulously dissecting 140 of them alongside a comprehensive analysis of 963 associated activities, all examined at a granular level. Each of the 15 chapters serves as a guiding beacon for young professionals by presenting a "suggested mission" to steer them in the right direction.

Moreover, within the content, the readers will find a detailed compendium of these 140 processes, complete with a "listing of business activities that can have adverse impacts on the business." This information is aimed at equipping finance managers, chartered accountants, cost accountants, risk managers, internal auditors, and human resource professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to not only hone their skills and competencies but also contribute to improving profitability.

The book key highlights of the book are the Competency Matrix, KPIs and KRA's, JV Negotiations, M&A-Due Diligence, Investments, Intangible Assets, Equity, Long-Term and short-term Loans, Role of CFO in Pricing Decisions, Conducting Risk Assessment, Developing Financial Authority, Developing SOP, Developing Budgets, Performing Internal Audits, and Corporate Governance.

The author, Arvind Dang, is a Mechanical engineer from Delhi College of Engineering and an MBA from University Business School, Chandigarh, India. He has attained several professional certifications such as ISO 9001 from Canfield University U.K., CISA from ISACA, U.S.A, BS7799 for Information Security from BSL, U.K., and export management certification from I.I.F.T Delhi. Arvind Dang has served as President of the Institute of Internal Auditors, Delhi chapter, and has also been a governing board member of the ISACA-Delhi chapter. He retired as the President of procurement and corporate services of a prominent company in India. Currently, Arvind is a freelance management consultant.

In a conversation with him, he said, "I wrote this book specifically to continue my commitment to providing valuable insights to industry professionals, primarily focusing on promoting ethical practices within organizations. This book is designed to empower industry professionals to make informed decisions, drive positive changes, and uphold the highest ethical standards in their organizations."

The author's debut book, Ethics in the Real Estate and Hospitality Industry, published in June 2022 by Beeja House, was a Bestselling Book on Amazon India in Production, Operation & Management.

Geetika Saigal, the founder and CEO of Beeja House India's First and Only Mentored Publishing House says, "The book serves as a timely guide to help organizations and professionals make responsible choices and establish a strong ethical foundation that ultimately leads to greater profitability and sustainability. It delves into the symbiotic relationship between profitability and ethics, demonstrating that ethical practices are not only morally sound but also essential for sustainable business success."

"Profitability and Ethics: The Key Ingredients for Business Success" is now available globally at Amazon and other leading stores.

