Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 22:Anubhav Mohanty, one of the most celebrated faces of Odisha, stands tall as the only superstar in the state to have achieved unparalleled stardom to date, commanding admiration that transcends generations. From his early days as an album sensation to his status as a cinematic icon, Anubhav Mohanty's journey reflects an extraordinary connection with the people of Odisha—from young children to grandparents alike.

With a career marked by consistency, mass appeal, and record-breaking success, Anubhav Mohanty has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters in Odia cinema, including I Love U, Balunga Toka, Agastya, Karma, Kuhudi, and Chardham. These films not only set box-office benchmarks but also became some of the longest-running films in Odisha's cinema halls, firmly establishing him as the G.O.A.T. of the Odia film industry.

Beyond cinema, Anubhav Mohanty's influence extends deeply into public life. In 2014, he made history by becoming one of the youngest Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, and later, in 2019, he was elected as a Member of Parliament from Kendrapara (Lok Sabha). His rare ability to command immense popularity both on-screen and in public service has built a fan base driven by trust, admiration, and emotional connection.

Currently, anticipation is at an all-time high as Odisha eagerly awaits its most ambitious and dream projects, Chaki Suna and Raavan. Among them, Raavan is already being hailed as a record-breaking cinematic spectacle, with strong industry buzz suggesting it will redefine box-office standards and become the highest-grossing film in Odia cinema. Adding to the excitement, discussions are underway for a Hindi-dubbed release of Raavan in cinemas nationwide, marking a significant milestone for Odia cinema on the pan-India stage.

As Anubhav Mohanty celebrates his birthday on 24th December, admirers, fans, and well-wishers across Odisha and beyond come together to honour a megastar whose legacy continues to grow stronger with time.

On this special occasion, we extend our heartfelt wishes to Anubhav Mohanty—wishing him good health, continued success, and many more milestones ahead.

Happy Birthday to Odisha's Megastar.

