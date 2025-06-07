Anusaya Fresh India Unveils Eco-Friendly Cardboard Packaging for Q-Commerce

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: Dinesh Shinde, CEO of Anusaya Fresh India, is delighted to introduce “Eco-friendly cardboard packaging for quick commerce companies for fresh produce

With Indian consumers increasingly opting for sustainable solutions, Anusaya Fresh — one of India's leading fresh produce importers, distributors, and repackers — is taking a bold step forward in revolutionizing produce packaging. The company has adopted eco-friendly, biodegradable cardboard packaging as part of its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability.

“Our eco-friendly cardboard packaging is a crucial part of our commitment to sustainability” says Dinesh Shinde, CEO of Anusaya Fresh.“We chose this material because it is biodegradable, recyclable, and significantly helps reduce our carbon footprint. By shifting to cardboard packaging, we aim to minimize environmental impact while promoting a more sustainable future”

This packaging solution is primarily designed for the quick commerce sector, where smaller portioned packaging is vital. Anusaya Fresh repackages bulk fresh produce into compact, consumer-friendly packs tailored for leading instant delivery platforms. _“Our esteemed clients, Blinkit and Zepto, both utilize our packaging solutions and have expressed great satisfaction”-Shinde notes.



Why Cardboard? More Than Just a Green Choice

Shinde emphasizes that ecological cardboard packaging offers several critical advantages over traditional plastic-based options:

Sustainability: Made from recycled materials, the cardboard packaging is fully recyclable post-use, minimizing landfill waste and plastic pollution.

Lightweight & Cost-Efficient: Cardboard reduces shipping weight, leading to lower logistics costs and potential savings for end consumers.

Food Grade Safety: The packaging is certified food grade, ensuring the safety, freshness, and hygiene of the fruits packed within.

“Our packaging not only delivers on quality and freshness but also aligns with global best practices for environmental responsibility”says Shinde

Eye on the Future: India Now, Gulf Next?

Currently, Anusaya Fresh is focused on deploying its innovative packaging across India, primarily through quick commerce platforms. However, plans for international expansion are on the horizon.

“We're in the early stages of scaling this packaging, and while we're not exporting it yet, we are exploring markets in the Gulf region, particularly for e-commerce-driven fruit deliveries”-Shinde reveals.

Presently, Anusaya Fresh is packaging a broad array of premium fruits including apples, pears, oranges, lemons, grapefruits, kiwifruits, stone fruits, cherries, dragon fruits, grapes, melons, and more — all in eco-friendly cardboard formats.

Packaging That Builds Brand Trust

Aside from environmental and economic benefits, sustainable packaging also contributes positively to a brand's image. “By switching to eco-friendly packaging, companies signal their values to today's environmentally aware consumers”says Shinde. “It's a win-win — protecting the planet and earning consumer trust. This is about ensuring a healthier, greener future for the next generation”

As India leads the charge in eco-conscious consumerism, Anusaya Fresh is proud to be setting the bar high in the fresh produce industry.

