APEDA delivers first consignment of Indian Pomegranates from Mumbai to Melbourne

New Delhi [India], September 5 : The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the first shipment of Indian pomegranates from Mumbai to Melbourne, Australia, on August 31, 2024, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Thursday.

The consignment was cleared in Melbourne and was showcased at Fine Food Australia 2024 at the APEDA India pavilion, further highlighting the global appeal of Indian pomegranates.

This shipment was sent by M/s. Kay Bee Exports, a leading exporter of fruits and vegetables from Mumbai and a registered exporter with APEDA.

The pomegranates in this consignment were directly sourced from the farms of M/s. Kay Bee Exports, ensuring that the benefits of this export reach Indian farmers at the grassroots level.

These pomegranates were meticulously packed at their Australia-approved packhouse in Ahmednagar, guaranteeing that they meet the stringent quality standards required for international markets.

The consignment weighing 1.1 metric tons (MT) consisted of 336 boxes (each weighing 3.5 kg). It underwent necessary irradiation treatment at the MSAMB IFC in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, as per the agreed work plan.

Australia granted market access to Indian pomegranates in 2020, paving the way for Indian farmers to tap into a new and lucrative market.

A work plan and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the export of pomegranates to Australia were signed in February 2024, further streamlining the export process.

India, being the second-largest producer of horticulture crops, sees major pomegranate production in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh.

APEDA has established Export Promotion Forums (EPF) specifically for pomegranates, aimed at boosting exports and removing supply chain bottlenecks.

These EPF forums include representatives from the Department of Commerce, Department of Agriculture, state governments, national referral laboratories, and the top ten leading exporters, ensuring a collaborative effort in promoting pomegranate exports.

In the financial year 2023-24, India exported 72,011 metric tons of pomegranates worth USD 69.08 million to markets including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh, Nepal, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bahrain, and Oman.

This initiative not only reinforces India's position in global markets but also directly supports Indian farmers by creating sustainable export opportunities.

APEDA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, and is dedicated to promoting Indian agro- and processed food exports. Their efforts include organizing B2B exhibitions in different countries, exploring new potential markets, and working closely with Indian Embassies to promote natural, organic, and Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged agro-products.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor